ADVERTISEMENT
Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

Mzee Asingwire

The Kyagulanyis are having a great time on the internet.

Bobi Wine, Solomon Kampala and Barbie
Two days ago, Barbie shared a 32-second TikTok video in which she is advising people on how to sway away people who take them for granted.

But before she could complete the video, at 18 seconds, Solomon Kampala barges in, leading his mum to burst into laughter.

She was recording from a car and Kampala emerges from behind.

"When people show you how they feel about you, believe them!" Barbie captioned the video. "The end is just for laughs."

As they are both laughing, Kampala says: "It was good..."

Her husband Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, commented: "But who is that ki man distracting our motivational speaker. I swear Kampala sikusanga e Kampala."

Kampala responded: "🙄😂"

Barbie also dropped emojis: "😂😂"

The commenters had fun.

One said: "😂😂😂😂am really sick bt u have made me smile"

Said another: “Barbie smiled and I couldn't stop smiling 😂😂😂it's too genuine 💖"

Another said: "Wabula That boy Solomon 😂😂😂distracting our motivational speaker🤣🤣🤣"

"😂😂😂who else watched it 5 times when smiling 😊😊 like my comment please" said another commenter.

Reads another comment: "😂😂😂😂the seriousness at the beginning"

"OMG 😁😁😁😁😁I'm dying, I wish you know how this has made me feel,,,respect mama Solomon 🥰" another comment says.

Bobi Wine, who has over 500k followers on TikTok, recently said that he was introduced to TikTok by his son Solomon Kampala.

It’s through TikTok that he even discovered musicians like Alien Skin whose music he enjoys.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
