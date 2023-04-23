Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

But before she could complete the video, at 18 seconds, Solomon Kampala barges in, leading his mum to burst into laughter.

She was recording from a car and Kampala emerges from behind.

"When people show you how they feel about you, believe them!" Barbie captioned the video. "The end is just for laughs."

As they are both laughing, Kampala says: "It was good..."

Her husband Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, commented: "But who is that ki man distracting our motivational speaker. I swear Kampala sikusanga e Kampala."

Kampala responded: "🙄😂"

Barbie also dropped emojis: "😂😂"

The commenters had fun.

One said: "😂😂😂😂am really sick bt u have made me smile"

Said another: “Barbie smiled and I couldn't stop smiling 😂😂😂it's too genuine 💖"

Another said: "Wabula That boy Solomon 😂😂😂distracting our motivational speaker🤣🤣🤣"

"😂😂😂who else watched it 5 times when smiling 😊😊 like my comment please" said another commenter.

Reads another comment: "😂😂😂😂the seriousness at the beginning"

"OMG 😁😁😁😁😁I'm dying, I wish you know how this has made me feel,,,respect mama Solomon 🥰" another comment says.

Bobi Wine, who has over 500k followers on TikTok, recently said that he was introduced to TikTok by his son Solomon Kampala.