Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Denis Mwangi

Mike Sonko addresses claims by TikTok creator Sue Gacambi

A collage photo of Mike Sonko and Mary Lincoln
A collage photo of Mike Sonko and Mary Lincoln

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has responded after his name was dragged into a scandal involving gospel musician Mary Lincoln.

Sonko shared a video in which popular TikTok creator Sue Gacambi had wondered how intimate photos of the musician were leaked.

Gachambi joked that the former governor had a history of secretly recording and releasing content.

Popular TikTok creator Sue Gacambi
Popular TikTok creator Sue Gacambi Pulse Live Kenya

I think she had sent the photos to Sonko, or what do you think? Sonko has a habit of leaking other people’s videos and photos,” she told her followers in jest.

In response, the former Nairobi governor denied the claims and wondered why his name was being dragged in the scandal.

Aki mnapendakunionea mimi I was just chilling them boom jina Sonko... Hata sijui huyu dame,” he said on his social media platforms.

Mike Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's scandal
Mike Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's scandal Pulse Live Kenya

The leaked content caused a stir in social media circles, with Kenyans having divided opinions on how the gospel musician handled the matter.

The popular Kikuyu gospel singer repented and sought prayers after her intimate photos surfaced and went viral online.

According to Bishop Michael Wanderi, of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF), Kiambu the musician approached him and repented of her sins, and also asked to be prayed for.

This prompted the man of God to call Mary's pastor to come along with her for prayers.

Mary Lincoln being prayed for by Bishop Wanderi of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF)
Mary Lincoln being prayed for by Bishop Wanderi of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF) Pulse Live Kenya

The gospel musician sobbed for the better part of the prayers as an expression of accepting her wrongdoing and confession.

Mary was accompanied by several other artistes including Shiru Wa GP, Joyce Irungu, Anne Lawrence, Karangu Muraya, and Judie Masila whom she thanked for the support they had offered her during the hard time she had gone through.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
