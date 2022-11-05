Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Sonko shared a video in which popular TikTok creator Sue Gacambi had wondered how intimate photos of the musician were leaked.

Gachambi joked that the former governor had a history of secretly recording and releasing content.

“I think she had sent the photos to Sonko, or what do you think? Sonko has a habit of leaking other people’s videos and photos,” she told her followers in jest.

In response, the former Nairobi governor denied the claims and wondered why his name was being dragged in the scandal.

“Aki mnapendakunionea mimi I was just chilling them boom jina Sonko... Hata sijui huyu dame,” he said on his social media platforms.

The leaked content caused a stir in social media circles, with Kenyans having divided opinions on how the gospel musician handled the matter.

Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

The popular Kikuyu gospel singer repented and sought prayers after her intimate photos surfaced and went viral online.

According to Bishop Michael Wanderi, of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF), Kiambu the musician approached him and repented of her sins, and also asked to be prayed for.

This prompted the man of God to call Mary's pastor to come along with her for prayers.

The gospel musician sobbed for the better part of the prayers as an expression of accepting her wrongdoing and confession.