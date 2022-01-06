RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sorry I'm not sorry - Jalang'o on Nadia Mukami's pregnancy announcement [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Jalang'o has refused to apologise to Arrow Boy for dropping the bombshell on radio.

Media personality Jalang'o
Media personality Jalang'o

Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has refused to apologise after musician Arrow Boy called him out for claiming Nadia Mukami was expecting his child on radio.

In a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday, January 5, Arrow Boy asked Jalang’o to mind his own business.

A day later, Jalang’o reacted to the shots thrown at him on air but refused to withdraw his remarks.

I don’t know if he is mad at me or not, he has already called me a gossiper so even if I were to call him what would I say.

He likened me to the women in Mombasa who like to talk about other people’s business. I have seen the story on blogs…To Nadia and Arrow Boy..if you think I was out of line then I will say it again…sorry I am not sorry,” the radio presenter said.

Pregnancy Bombshell on radio

On Tuesday, the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful confirmed that indeed Nadia is pregnant but they are keeping things under wraps.

He mentioned that they (Nadia and Arrow) visited him at his rural home a few days ago and he can confirm that Nadia is expectant.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

“Nadia pia sasa itabidii awache kuvaa masweta, wacha tu mimba itokee, mimba bi kama kikohozi huwezi ficha. Nadia and Arrow Bwoy congratulations.

"You know they visited me at home in the village and it is true (Nadia should now stop putting on big, big sweaters, just allow the pregnancy to show. Pregnancy is not something you can hide),” said Jalang’o during the breakfast show alongside Kamene Goro.

However, in an indirect jibe, Arrow said that the media personality should learn how to mind his business. He borrowed the Sipangwingwi song to help him drive the point home.

“2022 wanaume tupunguze mshene bana, biashara haikuhusu achana nayo kabisa, shughulika na Maisha yako,” reads Arrow Bwoy’s coded message.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

