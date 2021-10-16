RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sorry ladies, Jeff Bezos bitten by the love bug

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The couple were photographed leaving Cipriani Soho in New York.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were pictured putting on a very public display of affection on a busy New York City street on Friday.
Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were pictured putting on a very public display of affection on a busy New York City street on Friday.

Do we hear wedding bells on the streets of New York? Amazon founder and full time world's richest man Jeff Bezos, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were photographed in New York City today, with Sanchez showing off a particularly noticeable piece of jewelry.

Recommended articles

Sanchez wore a large ring on her left ring finger. Though the ring is on a particularly notable digit, the couple has not publicly announced an engagement.

However, based on her Instagram posts, it seems that Sanchez has been wearing the ring for at least a few days now.

No need to re-Kindle this romance! Bezos, 57, and Sanchez, 51, appeared oblivious to the crowds of people around them as they locked lips.
No need to re-Kindle this romance! Bezos, 57, and Sanchez, 51, appeared oblivious to the crowds of people around them as they locked lips. Pulse Live Kenya

Sanchez paired the rock with a white jacket and Hermès Birkin bag as she and Bezos left lunch at Cipriani Soho. The pair were reportedly dining with Sanchez's ex, former National Football League (NFL) tight end Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October Gonzalez.

Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, had a very public divorce in early 2019. Since then, Bezos has stepped down as Amazon CEO (he is now executive chairman) and has taken up a number of other endeavors, like launching himself into space.

He was a passenger on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin, in July.

Oh hey there: The mother-of-three was pictured grinning from ear to ear as she and Bezos reunited on the sidewalk.
Oh hey there: The mother-of-three was pictured grinning from ear to ear as she and Bezos reunited on the sidewalk. Pulse Live Kenya

Bezos and Sanchez ran in the same circles for years, and began spending time together in 2016. She became particularly close to Bezos when she and her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, separated in 2018. The couple has been publicly dating since early 2019.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

#PulseUhondoMtaani: TV presenter's former househelp spills beans on toxic boss, Ezekiel Mutua removed from KFCB & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: TV presenter's former househelp spills beans on toxic boss, Ezekiel Mutua removed from KFCB & other stories

Trending

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita

Stunning red-carpet looks at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Photos]

Judge Betty Kyallo, influencer Swiry Nyar Kano, comedian Esther Kazungu and food influencer Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter