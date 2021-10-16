Do we hear wedding bells on the streets of New York? Amazon founder and full time world's richest man Jeff Bezos, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were photographed in New York City today, with Sanchez showing off a particularly noticeable piece of jewelry.
Sorry ladies, Jeff Bezos bitten by the love bug
The couple were photographed leaving Cipriani Soho in New York.
Sanchez wore a large ring on her left ring finger. Though the ring is on a particularly notable digit, the couple has not publicly announced an engagement.
However, based on her Instagram posts, it seems that Sanchez has been wearing the ring for at least a few days now.
Sanchez paired the rock with a white jacket and Hermès Birkin bag as she and Bezos left lunch at Cipriani Soho. The pair were reportedly dining with Sanchez's ex, former National Football League (NFL) tight end Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October Gonzalez.
Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, had a very public divorce in early 2019. Since then, Bezos has stepped down as Amazon CEO (he is now executive chairman) and has taken up a number of other endeavors, like launching himself into space.
He was a passenger on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin, in July.
Bezos and Sanchez ran in the same circles for years, and began spending time together in 2016. She became particularly close to Bezos when she and her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, separated in 2018. The couple has been publicly dating since early 2019.
