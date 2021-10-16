Sorry ladies, Jeff Bezos bitten by the love bug

Sanchez wore a large ring on her left ring finger. Though the ring is on a particularly notable digit, the couple has not publicly announced an engagement.

However, based on her Instagram posts, it seems that Sanchez has been wearing the ring for at least a few days now.

Sanchez paired the rock with a white jacket and Hermès Birkin bag as she and Bezos left lunch at Cipriani Soho. The pair were reportedly dining with Sanchez's ex, former National Football League (NFL) tight end Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October Gonzalez.

Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, had a very public divorce in early 2019. Since then, Bezos has stepped down as Amazon CEO (he is now executive chairman) and has taken up a number of other endeavors, like launching himself into space.

He was a passenger on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin, in July.

