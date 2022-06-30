RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish send-off for his dog [Photos]

People do it for their loved ones, why can’t do it for my pet - TV host Moshe Ndiki explained

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]

Celebrated South Africa TV and radio personality Moshe Ndiki shocked netizens after throwing a lavish private memorial service and funeral for his late dog named Sugar Ndiki.

The exquisite send-off that has become the talk of town in South Africa, was held on Tuesday with his close friends and family gracing the rare occasion.

The media personality later shared photos captured from the funeral service, thanking all those who showed up to accord his dog a proper send-off.

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]

The star went all out for his dog, contracting an events company dubbed Nono Events to put everything together.

“Beautiful and amazing send off for my baby. Thank you Nono events.

“Thank you to everyone that sent condolences, attended the funeral and sent us heartwarming messages, you’re truly appreciated, thank you to my friends and family for understanding my pain and how much I loved my puppy , Sugar Ndiki always and forever ♥️," Moshe Ndiki wrote after the funeral service

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]

During the funeral service, the radio personality revealed that is dog died as a result of being bitten by a Pitbull.

“I have had Sugar for five years. He passed away almost a week ago after being bitten by a Pitbull. I decided to have a lavish funeral, why not? People do it for their loved ones, their kids, and their parents and why can’t do it for my pet? He was a constant in my life. I loved him. I don’t see a reason why not and I don’t see anything wrong,” Moshe Ndiki explained.

On June 18, Ndiki put up a lengthy post mourning his five year dog.

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]

“I’ve been going through the most the past 2 days , trying to put it aside just for me to work and we’ll just work and saying to my self I’ll grieve on Sunday, baby I love you you so much much @sugarndiki , I love you and hope the other side treats you well , glad to have loved you , known you and been your dad and mom.

"So many many memories, you’ve been my 1st born and and what a putty you couldn’t meet your sibling, I’m shattered and I’m asking myself ndiyintoni ngaphandle kwakho Sugar, I love you sana lwam ♥️," he mourned.

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]
TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish sendoff for his dog [Photo]

