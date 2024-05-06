Family confirms death of South African actor Mpho Sebeng

According to the family, the actor died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West province on May 5, 2024.

The actor's family has requested privacy as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

"The family of the South African entertainer, Mpho Sebeng, are saddened to confirm, to the public and media, that their son has indeed passed away.

"Mpho met his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, due to a tragic car accident in Potchefstroom. Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news," reads the statement.

Outpouring grief after actor Mpho Sebeng's death

News of Sebeng's passing has left his colleagues and fans devastated. Actor Zola Hashatsi, a close friend and colleague, mourned the loss, emphasizing Seben's significant presence in their lives.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Netflix South Africa also expressed condolences, recognising Seben's immense contributions to the entertainment industry.

Mpho Sebeng's remarkable career cut short

Mpho Sebeng, a prominent figure in South Africa's entertainment industry, began his acting journey at just 12 years old.

Over nearly two decades, he garnered praise and accolades for his remarkable performances.

His work in acclaimed TV dramas like 'Justice For All' and 'Zero Tolerance' earned him widespread acclaim and numerous awards.

Additionally, his role in the 2011 film 'Winnie' showcased his talent during his high school years.

Recognition and international ventures

Sebeng's talent was further recognized with a nomination for Best Male Actor in a telenovela at the 2018 South African Film and Television Awards.