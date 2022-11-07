RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Masia Wambua

Nikita Kering expressed her gratitude, saying the platform allows her to highlight some of the experiences women go through.

RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November
RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November

RNB singer Nikita Kering’ has been announced as the Equal program ambassador for the month of November by the streaming app, Spotify ahead of the release of her latest EP.

Recommended articles

The award-winning musician and songwriter joins a thread of featured female artists from the African continent who have been ambassadors of the program in the past.

Each month, Spotify names an Equal Ambassador to honor game changers across the industry

Singers who get the opportunity to be ambassadors of the program are known to stand out and showcase high levels of confidence, compassion, and, of course, fierceness in their work in the entertainment industry.

The 20-year-old has shown all of this in spades, having established herself in the music industry at a very young age and bringing home several awards.

Other fellow Kenyan female musicians who have previously been named as ambassadors of the program include Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru.

RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November
RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Nikita Kering leads launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty in Nairobi

While receiving the honor, Kering expressed her gratitude, saying the platform allows her to highlight some of the experiences women go through, in hopes that gender equity can be achieved in the industry.

"I’m so honored to be the Spotify Africa Equal Ambassador for the month of November. Through this platform, we highlight women’s experiences, in hopes that we can achieve gender equity in the music industry," she said.

Word has it that Nikita who writes her own music started singing when she was 3 years old, and her art has won her several awards including 'Best RnB and Soul Artist' and 'Best Female Artist East Africa' at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards.

Nikita Kering' was announced by Spotify as the EQUAL Ambassador for November,
Nikita Kering' was announced by Spotify as the EQUAL Ambassador for November, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

All these awards came after she had won the 'Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa' and 'Revelation of the African Continent' at the 2019 edition of the awards at the age of 18.

The twenty-year-old released her new and latest song on her channel in the morning hours of Friday, October, 14 to the chain of her other songs.

The Spotify Equal Africa Programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

TV queen Catherine Kasavuli hospitalised at KNH

TV queen Catherine Kasavuli hospitalised at KNH

Amber Ray calls out KQ over ticket refund

Amber Ray calls out KQ over ticket refund

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online