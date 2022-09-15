RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Odion Okonofua

The British rapper blushes as she talks about her ex-boyfriend.

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don
Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

Recommended articles

In a recent chat with TT Torrez, the music star was asked about how her relationship with the singer crashed

"You just gonna drop it like that? TT we are not going to talk about it. We were together for two and a half years," she said.

When asked if she thought Burna Boy sold her out in the song, Steflon Don said some parts of it were lies.

"He something in it and I was like that is a lie."

Burna Boy and Steflon Don's relationship took a nosedive in late 2020 after he was accused of cheating on her.

He was accused of cheating on the British rapper with a lady, Jo Pearl.

Burna Boy and his alleged side chic Jo Pearl [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/JoPearl]
Burna Boy and his alleged side chic Jo Pearl [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/JoPearl] Pulse Nigeria

Jo Pearl alleged that she dated the Afrobeats star for two years.

"Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden," she said in the video on Instagram.

"It has affected me in so many ways, and I can't hold it anymore to protect people that wouldn't protect me."

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

Stefflon Don, Burna Boy and the alleged side chic, Jo Pearl [Instagram/StefflonDon] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/JoPearl]
Stefflon Don, Burna Boy and the alleged side chic, Jo Pearl [Instagram/StefflonDon] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/JoPearl] Pulse Nigeria

According to her, it was Burna Boy who sent her a message on Instagram about two years ago. It took her two weeks to reply because she was reluctant at first before her friends persuaded her.

She did it unwillingly, and they started talking. Burna Boy invited her for his pop-up show in the United Kingdom, which was the first time they met.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

R Kelly convicted and acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

R Kelly convicted and acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

DJ Bash apologizes to baby mama in emotional post admitting his wrongs

DJ Bash apologizes to baby mama in emotional post admitting his wrongs

You have changed me, Zari praises boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

You have changed me, Zari praises boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Diamond Platnumz celebrates new achievement on YouTube

Diamond Platnumz celebrates new achievement on YouTube

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower