'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

In a recent chat with TT Torrez, the music star was asked about how her relationship with the singer crashed

"You just gonna drop it like that? TT we are not going to talk about it. We were together for two and a half years," she said.

When asked if she thought Burna Boy sold her out in the song, Steflon Don said some parts of it were lies.

"He something in it and I was like that is a lie."

Burna Boy and Steflon Don's relationship took a nosedive in late 2020 after he was accused of cheating on her.

He was accused of cheating on the British rapper with a lady, Jo Pearl.

Pulse Nigeria

Jo Pearl alleged that she dated the Afrobeats star for two years.

"Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden," she said in the video on Instagram.

"It has affected me in so many ways, and I can't hold it anymore to protect people that wouldn't protect me."

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

Pulse Nigeria

According to her, it was Burna Boy who sent her a message on Instagram about two years ago. It took her two weeks to reply because she was reluctant at first before her friends persuaded her.