Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up [Video]

Otieno said that he chose to launch his solo career, adding that there was no bad blood between him and the group’s lead Kennar.

He noted that building an audience from the ground up was hard but he had managed to get nearly 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, 57,000 followers on Instagram and almost 40,000 on TikTok.

“I have not fallen out with anybody, I have started afresh,” he said, adding that he had taken a back seat to focus on his education and solo projects.

He recently completed his university education at JKUAT where he graduated with a degree in public health.

Otieno also announced that he had launched a new format; Football Formula, a sports commentary show on his YouTube show.

He thanked comedians who had checked in on him to make sure that he was doing well.

Otieno was a staple feature on the Tales of Crazy Kennar platform until fans started noticing his absence from new content.

This is the first time he admitted to leaving the group which rose to fame on the back of their video skits.

The team scooped three awards during the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony held at the Pride Inn Azure Hotel in Nairobi.

They went up the stage three times to pick their trophies for Kenya's Comedy Influencer, Facebook Influencer and Instagram Influencer of the Year categories.

"Kufika hapa it has taken us hard work, commitment and teamwork. I love the people I work with, sisi hushoot 24/7 - saa hii tunafikiria kushoot, tumeshoot and after this tutashoot - and I believe this is just the start, we will win even more awards. When I lift the Oscar Award you will remember that Crazy Kennar told you so!

"Kennar is much more than what you see, my end goal is to leave a positive impact and for me, that has happened through making people laugh with my comedy skits and creating employment as you can see already 15 people have jobs because of what I do. Anywhere I can help, even with a single word to a person, then I will do it. My philosophy is if I rise then let me rise with other people," Kennar spoke.