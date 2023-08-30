The 66-year-old American television personality is reportedly worth $300 million dollars. Steve who is also a comedian, producer and author receives an estimated annual income of $49 million.
Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know
Steve Harvey is widely known for his TV shows but there is more to his life and career that is more intriguing than 'Family Fued'.
Steve Harvey's source of income includes real estate, royalties from his books, movies and featuring in other TV shows such as hosting Miss Universe.
Steve Harvey started his career as a standup comedian 28 years ago, for $50 monthly income. Through public speaking and comedy talent, he started attracting a wider audience and two years later after his career kicked off, he started earning $1,000 per month.
Some of his popular shows include Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Family Feud Africa, and the arbitration-based court comedy Judge Steve Harvey, among others. The TV icon has authored about 4 best-selling books through which he earns $2 million in royalties each year.
Steve Harvey is also the host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, a weekday morning radio program he has hosted since 2000. To this date, Harvey has earned over $30 million through his Radio Show.
Steve Harvey first saw global success through his Family Feud show which has changed his life completely. He has become the most sought-after television host in the United States. He went on to host the Miss Universe show for an annual pay of $10 Million.
Living in luxury, Steve Harvey purchased a $20 million luxury house in Chicago. The mansion is a 9-bedroom house and he spent an additional $4 million on renovations. The house comes with a private recording studio, two indoor and two outdoor pools, Snookers Table, and Bowling Alley.
Steve also owns a $15,000,000 mansion in Atlanta which has become a tourist attraction to many.
Steve Harvey does not live in these mansions alone. The millionaire TV presenter has a huge family. He has been married three times and has a large blended family of four biological children and three stepchildren.
Steve Harvey’s first wife was Marcia Harvey. They got married in 1980 and had three children together: twin daughters Brandi and Karli, and a son named Broderick Jr. They divorced in 1994.
In 1996, he married his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey, and they had one son named Wynton before they got divorced in 2005.
Steve is currently on his third marriage with Marjorie Elaine Harvey They got married in 2007. Marjorie had three children from her previous relationships – Morgan, Jason, and Lori.
As of 30th August 2023, the couple has become one of the most talked about lovers. It has been alleged that their marriage has hit the rock, however, it has emerged that it's fake news.
Further trashing the fake news, Majorie took to social media to debunk the rumours. "My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required," she wrote.
"I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you," she concluded.
