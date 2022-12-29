Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Simple Boy who has been fronted by comedian Eric Omondi to work with Ruger said it was a personal decision to travel by road to the Coastal city and not discrimination by the event organizers.

“I have never travelled by road to the Coastal City, I usually go by rail and this time I wanted to get a taste of the experience of travelling by road. I will however fly back to Nairobi, there was no form of discrimination” Stevo explained to YouTuber Mungai Eve.

Stevo further spoke of his song where he attacks his ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy for getting cosy with a fellow woman.

In his defence, Stevo said he was only looking out for Pritty Vishy, had her best interests at heart, and had no other intentions.

“First of all, I am taken, I don't follow up on her affairs, I never thought she would engage in such matters, I would just urge her to remain focused, I can even help her get saved,” Stevo said.

Responding to the move by Stevo Simple, Pritty Vishy said it was evident that she was the reason the ‘Freshi Barida’ hitmaker was relevant.

“Accept that I am the only woman that did you, justice bro, You were all like Pritty hasn't moved on but it's now clear that someone’s husband has not moved on, Just one word for the wife or girlfriend, he will never think of you as he thinks of me,” Pritty Vishy said.

