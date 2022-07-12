RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

This comes a few months after Stevo Simple Boy trademarked the viral phrase

Kibera-bred musician Stevo Simple Boy
Kibera-bred musician Stevo Simple Boy

Kibera-born musician Stevo Simple Boy is set to launch his own juice brand named after his popular song and merchandise label, Freshi Barida.

The fast-rising rapper announced the exciting news on Tuesday stating that the juice will soon be available in shops and supermarkets.

"Na mungu akituzidia zitakua madukani ivi karibuni tukue freshi barida (And with God's help, it will be available very soon so that we can be freshi barida)," he said while sharing the artwork for the juice brand on a can.

This comes a few months after Stevo Simple Boy trademarked the viral phrase.

READ: Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

The Mihadharati hitmaker has been doing good in the must industry, he just did a remix of his hit song Freshi Barida with other musicians in Kenya.

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice brand
Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice brand Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice brand Pulse Live Kenya

Stephen Otieno Adera, alias Stevo Simple Boy, is one of Kibra's most successful celebrities.

After trademarking Freshi Barida, any person or company that will use Simple Boy’s slogan without prior notice will risk a lawsuit.

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'
Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida' Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Simple Boy named Lulu Hassan as Tanzanian president

Freshi Baridi is a slogan that originated from an interview the Mihadarati hitmaker did with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Stevo Simple Boy with fans
Stevo Simple Boy with fans Stevo Simple Boy with fans Pulse Live Kenya

Later, he did a song by the same name Freshi Barida and its reception in the market has been really good.

The song was produced by Mavo On The Beat while its video was directed by Mrima. The song has so far garnered over 340,000 views within 13 days of being uploaded on YouTube.

