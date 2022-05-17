RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Authors:

Amos Robi

Stevo Simple Boy promises fans he will unveil the woman he paid Sh2 million dowry for

Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy
Stevo Simple Boy and Pritty Vishy

Kibra-based musician Stevo Simple Boy has revealed the reason he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Mungai Eve, the musician said her ex-girlfriend wanted them to engage in pre-marital intercourse before they tied the knot which he did not agree with.

“Yes Pritty Vishy left me because I declined to engage in premarital intercourse. She did not want to listen to me and said I was too saved so she left for another man. Intercourse should be engaged with by married people only not playing around with anyone,” Stevo stated.

Also Read: Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together
Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo Simple Boy recently raised eyebrows after he was spotted with Pritty Vishy in a city entertainment joint where he had been slated to perform leaving tongues wagging on whether the two were back together.

“It’s been a while since I performed but today I said let me perform so that I can make my fans happy na mambo ikuwe freshi Barida. This is my first show this year,” Simple Boy said.

Simple Boy asked whether he was back with Pritty Vishy said his relationship with her was purely business oriented adding that she was already in a relationship with someone else.

“Like I said in a previous interview, Purity and I only talk business, there is no love involved. Hata hiyo Sh2 million ya dowry hiyo tayari imeenda kwa mwingine na hivi karibuni mtamuona,” Stevo simple Boy explained.

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together
Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Pulse Live Kenya

On her part, Vishy also echoed the Freshi Barida hitmaker’s statement, with an affirmation that she was there to support him as a friend and not a lover.

“Like everybody knows I’m the one who made noise about Stevo’s situation wakati alikuwa anateseka and I promised to support him all through despite our differences. So that's why I have decided to come and support him,” she said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Juma Jux gets cosy with Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Juma Jux gets cosy with Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

Stevo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together

Stevo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Zari Hassan lands in Tanzania secretly for this charity event [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Tanzania secretly for this charity event [Photos]

Trending

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Nairobi socialite Huddah Monroe and celebrated Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua, Huddah Monroe, Frida Kajala and Diamond Platnumz

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts