Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Speaking to Mungai Eve, the musician said her ex-girlfriend wanted them to engage in pre-marital intercourse before they tied the knot which he did not agree with.

“Yes Pritty Vishy left me because I declined to engage in premarital intercourse. She did not want to listen to me and said I was too saved so she left for another man. Intercourse should be engaged with by married people only not playing around with anyone,” Stevo stated.

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo Simple Boy recently raised eyebrows after he was spotted with Pritty Vishy in a city entertainment joint where he had been slated to perform leaving tongues wagging on whether the two were back together.

“It’s been a while since I performed but today I said let me perform so that I can make my fans happy na mambo ikuwe freshi Barida. This is my first show this year,” Simple Boy said.

Simple Boy asked whether he was back with Pritty Vishy said his relationship with her was purely business oriented adding that she was already in a relationship with someone else.

“Like I said in a previous interview, Purity and I only talk business, there is no love involved. Hata hiyo Sh2 million ya dowry hiyo tayari imeenda kwa mwingine na hivi karibuni mtamuona,” Stevo simple Boy explained.

On her part, Vishy also echoed the Freshi Barida hitmaker’s statement, with an affirmation that she was there to support him as a friend and not a lover.