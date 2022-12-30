ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stevo Simple Boy speaks after failing to perform at Mombasa event

Pulse Contributor

Simple Boy was to perform in the event headlined by Nigerian singer Ruger but never took to the stage

Musician Stevo Simple Boy
Musician Stevo Simple Boy

'Freshi Barida' hitmaker Stevo Simple Boy, has issued an apology to his fans after failing to perform at Sofire Fiesta, an event that took place in Mombasa and headlined by Nigerian singer Ruger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Stevo took to Instagram to reveal that he could not perform as earlier planned because the event organizers didn’t honour their agreement of paying him before he went on stage.

The rapper also went ahead to confess that his team was restrained in a hotel after they refused to perform over the payment issue.

He agonized over the fact that it is Kenyans who try to pull each other down instead of supporting their artists.

Simple Boy admitted that the selfish act annoyed him and broke his heart, but he’ll still keep moving regardless.

Musician Stevo Simple Boy
Musician Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Naomba masamaha kwanza kwa mashabiki wangu na kushukuru management yangu, mumemjaribu kadri wa uwezo wenu na mnapigania sana kujiona juu kila wakati. Tunajaribu sana kama wasanii ila Wakenya wenzetu ndio wanatudhulumu.

"Tulifungiwa hotelini kwa sababu tumekataa kuperform bila kulipwa na kampuni ya Sofire Fiesta. Ni tendo amabalo limenifika kooni kama masanii na imenikata moyo sana ila sikati tamaa kabisa nitazidi kupambana na nawapenda sana wakenya wanao ni support. “ read his post.

Stevo’s management Men In Business, (MIB) Africa also issued an apology on his behalf stating they didn’t see the need of having their artist on stage after they refused to pay him just to fulfil the organizer's selfish interest.

“Stevo Simple Boy could not perform yesterday night as earlier agreed because Sofire Ent refused to owner the agreement by paying the artist before he went on stage. For this reason, we did not see the need of having our artist on stage just to fulfill the organizer's selfish needs.

Kibera-bred musician Stevo Simple Boy
Kibera-bred musician Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

"We really apologize and are working day in day out to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. Thank you for your continuous support," read part of the MIB statement.

This saga comes a day after the rapper denied facing discrimination on his way to the event. Simple Boy acknowledged that it was a personal decision to travel by road to the Coastal city and not discrimination by the event organizers.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga exits office as KICC CEO with kind note

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga exits office as KICC CEO with kind note

I did my part - Eric Omondi defends himself after accusations of neglecting Simple Boy

I did my part - Eric Omondi defends himself after accusations of neglecting Simple Boy

Stevo Simple Boy speaks after failing to perform at Mombasa event

Stevo Simple Boy speaks after failing to perform at Mombasa event

Pickpockets steal Meek Mill’s phone in Accra

Pickpockets steal Meek Mill’s phone in Accra

Savara recalls day Sauti Sol beat up man for assaulting Chimano

Savara recalls day Sauti Sol beat up man for assaulting Chimano

Nairobi-filmed web series 'Emotional Damage' finally premieres

Nairobi-filmed web series 'Emotional Damage' finally premieres

Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Eddy Kenzo: My sweet, sour relationship with Bobi Wine

Eddy Kenzo: My sweet, sour relationship with Bobi Wine

Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevo Simple Boy

Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend Selema Masekela in heartwarming video

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Justina Syokau's news song 2023

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Citizen TV Reporter Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident