'Freshi Barida' hitmaker Stevo Simple Boy, has issued an apology to his fans after failing to perform at Sofire Fiesta, an event that took place in Mombasa and headlined by Nigerian singer Ruger.
Stevo Simple Boy speaks after failing to perform at Mombasa event
Simple Boy was to perform in the event headlined by Nigerian singer Ruger but never took to the stage
Recommended articles
Stevo took to Instagram to reveal that he could not perform as earlier planned because the event organizers didn’t honour their agreement of paying him before he went on stage.
The rapper also went ahead to confess that his team was restrained in a hotel after they refused to perform over the payment issue.
He agonized over the fact that it is Kenyans who try to pull each other down instead of supporting their artists.
Simple Boy admitted that the selfish act annoyed him and broke his heart, but he’ll still keep moving regardless.
“Naomba masamaha kwanza kwa mashabiki wangu na kushukuru management yangu, mumemjaribu kadri wa uwezo wenu na mnapigania sana kujiona juu kila wakati. Tunajaribu sana kama wasanii ila Wakenya wenzetu ndio wanatudhulumu.
"Tulifungiwa hotelini kwa sababu tumekataa kuperform bila kulipwa na kampuni ya Sofire Fiesta. Ni tendo amabalo limenifika kooni kama masanii na imenikata moyo sana ila sikati tamaa kabisa nitazidi kupambana na nawapenda sana wakenya wanao ni support. “ read his post.
Stevo’s management Men In Business, (MIB) Africa also issued an apology on his behalf stating they didn’t see the need of having their artist on stage after they refused to pay him just to fulfil the organizer's selfish interest.
“Stevo Simple Boy could not perform yesterday night as earlier agreed because Sofire Ent refused to owner the agreement by paying the artist before he went on stage. For this reason, we did not see the need of having our artist on stage just to fulfill the organizer's selfish needs.
"We really apologize and are working day in day out to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. Thank you for your continuous support," read part of the MIB statement.
This saga comes a day after the rapper denied facing discrimination on his way to the event. Simple Boy acknowledged that it was a personal decision to travel by road to the Coastal city and not discrimination by the event organizers.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke