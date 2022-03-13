RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Miriam Mwende

Stivo in a new deal for his wardrobe

One of Kibra's most successful celebrities, Stephen Otieno Adera alias Stivo Simple Boy, has started a new Instagram page following challenges with his old pages.

Announcing his return to the platform, the Mihadarati sensation posted new photos promoting outfits from his new wardrobe providers.

In a message to his fans, the musician from namba nane posted: "Wakenya na mafans wangu naomba support yenu. Ya dunia ni mengi. Follow account yangu @stevosimpleboy8 nitashukuru sana. Ndio maanake.

"(Kenyans and my fans, I ask for your support. A lot has happened. Follow my account @stevosimpleboy8, I'll be grateful. You know it)," the debut post read.

The page had gotten over 5,500 followers at the time of reporting. However, hackers have created numerous parodies mimicking the new page.

Stivo's new management, MIB Africa, have confirmed that the page with close to 6,000 followers is the artist's authentic page.

The artiste went on to announce on the new page that he had chosen Men Vs Boys League clothing brand to be his official stylists going forward, sharing photos of himself modelling an outfit from the store.

In May 2021, Stivo announced that he had lost his IG account to hackers and he immediately proceeded to create a new account.

The @stivosimpleboy_original page still has over 21,000 followers though its last post was seven weeks prior to the time of reporting.

Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Purity Vishenwa alias Pritty Vishy would in January 2022 expound on the alleged mistreatment of the musician by the said management team.

"The management controls him a lot from his phone, Facebook and even his Youtube channel. Like right now, the management doesn't like me, I don't know what they have done, he is not allowed to come to see me," she stated at the time.

Stivo denied the claims as well as his managers at the time saying: "Zii hiyo management iko poa. What people need to know is that this journey of being an artiste is not easy.

"So what you do is you come up slowly to fully understand the ropes and get a chance to prosper. It is similar to when you raise a child and it grows and starts walking. so some of these stories you are seeing online are not true,"

Miriam Mwende

