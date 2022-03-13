Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Announcing his return to the platform, the Mihadarati sensation posted new photos promoting outfits from his new wardrobe providers.

In a message to his fans, the musician from namba nane posted: "Wakenya na mafans wangu naomba support yenu. Ya dunia ni mengi. Follow account yangu @stevosimpleboy8 nitashukuru sana. Ndio maanake.

"(Kenyans and my fans, I ask for your support. A lot has happened. Follow my account @stevosimpleboy8, I'll be grateful. You know it)," the debut post read.

The page had gotten over 5,500 followers at the time of reporting. However, hackers have created numerous parodies mimicking the new page.

Stivo's new management, MIB Africa, have confirmed that the page with close to 6,000 followers is the artist's authentic page.

The artiste went on to announce on the new page that he had chosen Men Vs Boys League clothing brand to be his official stylists going forward, sharing photos of himself modelling an outfit from the store.

How Stivo Simple Boy lost Instagram page with over 20,000 followers

In May 2021, Stivo announced that he had lost his IG account to hackers and he immediately proceeded to create a new account.

The @stivosimpleboy_original page still has over 21,000 followers though its last post was seven weeks prior to the time of reporting.

Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Purity Vishenwa alias Pritty Vishy would in January 2022 expound on the alleged mistreatment of the musician by the said management team.

"The management controls him a lot from his phone, Facebook and even his Youtube channel. Like right now, the management doesn't like me, I don't know what they have done, he is not allowed to come to see me," she stated at the time.

Stivo denied the claims as well as his managers at the time saying: "Zii hiyo management iko poa. What people need to know is that this journey of being an artiste is not easy.