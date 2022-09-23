Stop checking the pockets of old rappers - LL Cool J tells DJ Akademiks

Akademiks asks questions

Akademiks questioned what the older rappers have to offer the hip-hop culture with respect to their bank accounts being inferior to the latest crop of rappers, this prompted LL to dismiss his view as a "misinformed" opinion.

LL then decided to turn this whole spat into a teachable moment by chronicling how rap started, thereby revealing how pioneer rappers had no managers, no endorsement deals or any big label budgets to pad their bank balances.

LL said that the pioneering rappers had to create the rap movement and all its trimmings from zero to hero status.

He further noted that comments like Akademiks’ were why he started the Rock The Bells Festival to preserve the foundations of rap. He then comically advised the DJ to check himself before wrecks himself.

Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Royce Da 5'9, and Pharoahe Monch also jumped in to support LL’s comments.