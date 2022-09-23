LL Cool J, which is short for Ladies Love Cool James, took to Instagram Live to respond to Akademiks' comments by insisting that fans never go into the bank balances of legends such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane or artists from other music genres. So, he wondered, why is such a probe being done to the bank balances of hip-hop legends.
Stop checking the pockets of old rappers - LL Cool J tells DJ Akademiks
Rapper LL Cool J, real name James Todd Smith, has blasted DJ Akademiks, real name is Livingston Allen, for calling older rappers "dusty" and not as rich as the new generation of hip hoppers.
Akademiks asks questions
Akademiks questioned what the older rappers have to offer the hip-hop culture with respect to their bank accounts being inferior to the latest crop of rappers, this prompted LL to dismiss his view as a "misinformed" opinion.
LL then decided to turn this whole spat into a teachable moment by chronicling how rap started, thereby revealing how pioneer rappers had no managers, no endorsement deals or any big label budgets to pad their bank balances.
LL said that the pioneering rappers had to create the rap movement and all its trimmings from zero to hero status.
He further noted that comments like Akademiks’ were why he started the Rock The Bells Festival to preserve the foundations of rap. He then comically advised the DJ to check himself before wrecks himself.
Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Royce Da 5'9, and Pharoahe Monch also jumped in to support LL’s comments.
LL didn't want to mention Akademiks by name, but former Hot 97’s DJ Mister Cee was not so charitable as he directly called out the DJ over his remarks.
