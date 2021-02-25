Socialite Huddah Monroe has come out to clear the air over alleged beef with singer Tanasha Donna, stating that she only envy extremely successful women.

In a series on posts via her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe made it clear that she is beefing with nobody and netizens should stop pitting women against each other for no apparent reason.

“Stop Creating beef where there is None. There is no single woman in Kenya or the whole of Africa who is my competition that I can hate or envy.

I only envy extremely successful women; not even envy, I admire. There is no woman my age or younger in Africa who would intimidate me enough to hate on her. Get your facts right” wrote Huddah Monroe

Stop putting women against each other

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO went on to state that her statement about social media followers was not aimed at a specific person, as she has been doing that for some time.

“Stop putting women against each other for your entertainment. I have been talking about followers for months. Comparing the whole world.

Y’all who follow me know I have said this too a million times. Another woman success (Not number of followers). Is my motivation. It shows that me too I can get there. Be happy for others achievements in life, (again not numbers of follower’s coz that doesn’t pay bills) and you will soon be there” added Ms Monroe.

Donna Vs Huddah

She added “Funny part is people equate followers to success LMFAO! LOL! I cant afford to hate on people coz of followers, surely its not money, Car or House. My 2 million followers don’t mean its $2M. And what is a celebrity with no money. Just a most followed person”.

Huddah’s statement comes at a time she had been accused of hating on Tanasha Donna after becoming the first Kenyan female artiste with most followers on Instagram.

