Stop drinking or we’ll lose you - Mayanja warns Chameleone at graduation

Mzee Mayanja in a lengthy speech at the event, warned Chameloene that he had already had too many close calls with death.

He cited his recent sudden admission and operation at a hospital in the US as an example.

"The Americans told you to stop drinking. They said if you want to be alive you must drink only water,” he said.

“If you really want your life, how do you keep drinking alcohol; waking up every morning crying about hangover… what are you looking for?”

The old man also wondered if his sons didn't wish to live long like him.

“I now have a 22-year-old grandchild. I also have an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old. I am not sure if any of you will live to see that. But if you want to see your grand kids like me, you have to stop drinking.”

The Ugandan and African music legend Chameleone listened quietly, head tilted downward, as his father read him the riot act.