The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop drinking or we’ll lose you - Mayanja warns Chameleone at graduation

Samson Waswa

Mzee Gerald Mayanja put on his cranky dad hat on Thursday night and scolded his son Jose Chameleone for living a reckless life. Speaking at the 44-year-old son’s graduation dinner, Mayanja warned that he’s unlikely to survive for long if doesn't quit drinking.

Gerald Mayanja scolded his son Jose Chameleone for living a reckless life
Gerald Mayanja scolded his son Jose Chameleone for living a reckless life

Chameleone had a small dinner party to celebrate his graduation with Bachelors Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Cavendish University.

Recommended articles

Mzee Mayanja in a lengthy speech at the event, warned Chameloene that he had already had too many close calls with death.

He cited his recent sudden admission and operation at a hospital in the US as an example.

"The Americans told you to stop drinking. They said if you want to be alive you must drink only water,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you really want your life, how do you keep drinking alcohol; waking up every morning crying about hangover… what are you looking for?”

The old man also wondered if his sons didn't wish to live long like him.

I now have a 22-year-old grandchild. I also have an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old. I am not sure if any of you will live to see that. But if you want to see your grand kids like me, you have to stop drinking.

The Ugandan and African music legend Chameleone listened quietly, head tilted downward, as his father read him the riot act.

Chameleone in July had an emergency operation in Minnesota in the US after he suffered a severe complication when his gallbladder broke and leaked bile in his guts.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stop drinking or we’ll lose you - Mayanja warns Chameleone at graduation

Stop drinking or we’ll lose you - Mayanja warns Chameleone at graduation

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Baba twins accuses Komarock Modern of negligence amid celebrity endorsements

Baba twins accuses Komarock Modern of negligence amid celebrity endorsements

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

WATCH: Kabi WaJesus on his knees, hands on Milly as he sends emotional request

WATCH: Kabi WaJesus on his knees, hands on Milly as he sends emotional request

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]