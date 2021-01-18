Gospel artist Mr. Seed has hit back controversial Singer Ringtone Apoko, asking him to refrain from judging others, after he trash talked his upcoming collabo with Gengetone group Sailors.

Over the weekend, Apoko called out the Starborn Empire CEO, accusing him of diluting the gospel by collaborating with secular artistes.

“Stop this nonsense just go to secular Mr. Seed. that your stupid song you want to release with Sailors Christians will not consume. Bure kabisa lubbish” Ringtone to Mr. Seed.

Mr Seed

However in a quick rejoinder, Mr seed told Apoko to stop being judgmental, saying nobody is righteous and only God can judge.

“…industry ya gospel imekuwa na issues, tumekuwa na a lot of judging badala ya ku support, fighting badala ya kusupport. Mtu akitakuchnage akuwe a gospel artiste tunamjudge badala ya kumsikiza tunamjudge, which is not right. We are not God. We are not supposed to judge anyone na decision yenye amemake.

…for me ku support Lexy from Sailors venye ameamua kufanya gospel imekuwa tena shida. My friend you are not God. First of all, God did not come for the church, God alikuja kwa wale watu hawamjui, wewe unamjua ni sawa, but stop judging others, stop fighting others, it’s not right” said Mr. Seed.

Mr. Seed’s statement comes at a time Lexy Yung of the famous group Sailors has switched to Gospel, apologizing to Mwalimu Rachel and KRG the Don following their fallout last year.

“Am sorry mabro for this..And it's with many tears Bana ..tumekuwa pamoja have done alot and achieve alot mih l wish you all best in your journey.Mih nmeamua to take on gospel industry promise sitawainamisha uko🙂And promise to always have your backs GOSPEL ARTISTS HERE I COME......” shared Lexy Yung.