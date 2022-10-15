RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop mocking me over Raila's defeat-Ben Githae tells Kenyans

Charles Ouma

I am okay with bottom-up now...Ruto's side had God-Ben Githae

Ben Githae (Facebook)
Ben Githae (Facebook)

Gospel hitmaker, Ben Githae has pleaded with Kenyans on social media to stop mocking him over his political stand in the 2022 presidential elections.

The singer who supported Azimio la Umoja ticket of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in the presidential election explained that he has since accepted the outcome of the polls and moved on, urging his fans to stop mocking him.

He made the remarks at a recent fundraising event.

"It is your time to laugh and mock me. Today, I am here not to promise a lot since I promised my fans a mountain, but it was defeated," explained the singer.

He admitted that the last few months have been difficult especially when he meets people who keep reminding him of the political loss.

"Mt Kenya told me that I don't have my own mountain. I am okay with bottom-up now. God's side is that which has people and so, Ruto's side had God since it is where most of you are."

Githae made headlines when he released a song titled 'Kenya Is Safe'. drumming up support for Raila Odinga and Martha Karua shortly after the former Prime Minister unveiled Karua as his running mate.

In the song, Githae rallied voters behind the Azimio ticket and praised Odinga and Karua as the safest bet for voters, adding that RaoKa - Raila and Karua - are the winning pair.

File image of Ben Githae with former President Uhuru Kenyatta
File image of Ben Githae with former President Uhuru Kenyatta ece-auto-gen

He also toured the Mount Kenya region in the company of musicians from the region drumming up support for the Azimio candidate.

Amidst laughter from those in attendance, the singer pleaded with his friends to accept him back to the fold, noting that he is now behind the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

"I am humbled and please accept me on your side. I am requesting you, people, to stop mocking me when you meet me out here. What do you think I am feeling?" he added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
