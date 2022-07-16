During the flowery photoshoot, everything was on point from her make up to the attire she adorned and the hairstyle, with the photographer capturing it all on camera and the diva sharing the same with her fans.

The Hollywood star easily blended fashion with nature, matching her glowing melanin skin with the background and striking a perfect balance of lighting and background during the photoshoot.

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

The make up was on point as her lips matched the sequin dress she adorned during the shoot.

Her hairstylist also did a good job with a hairstyle to match the dress she wore as her melanin skin glowed with the sky and a tree scrub in the background.

Her one-shoulder dress matched her flowered head piece in a perfect blend of colours and fashion with her nails complementing her attire.

The actresses’ style of fashion has often amazed her followers as she never disappoints every time she steps out, be it for a photoshoot or an event. The acclaimed star shot to fame after her role in the blockbuster 12 Years A Slave that saw her bag several awards.

Her role saw her win an Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress with many other accolades including an Independent Spirit Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award coming her way.

She cemented her place among Hollywood greats after featuring in the 2018 Marvel Action Black Panther as Nakia.