RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The Hollywood star easily blended fashion with nature, matching her glowing melanin skin with the background and striking a perfect balance of lighting and background during the photoshoot

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot
Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o served her fans stunning photos that left many amazed by her beauty and sense of fashion.

Recommended articles

During the flowery photoshoot, everything was on point from her make up to the attire she adorned and the hairstyle, with the photographer capturing it all on camera and the diva sharing the same with her fans.

The Hollywood star easily blended fashion with nature, matching her glowing melanin skin with the background and striking a perfect balance of lighting and background during the photoshoot.

READ: Forbes lists Lupita Nyong’o as one of the 50 most powerful women in Africa

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot
Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

The make up was on point as her lips matched the sequin dress she adorned during the shoot.

Her hairstylist also did a good job with a hairstyle to match the dress she wore as her melanin skin glowed with the sky and a tree scrub in the background.

Her one-shoulder dress matched her flowered head piece in a perfect blend of colours and fashion with her nails complementing her attire.

READ: 11 things you might not have known about Lupita Nyong'o

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot
Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

The actresses’ style of fashion has often amazed her followers as she never disappoints every time she steps out, be it for a photoshoot or an event. The acclaimed star shot to fame after her role in the blockbuster 12 Years A Slave that saw her bag several awards.

Her role saw her win an Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress with many other accolades including an Independent Spirit Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award coming her way.

She cemented her place among Hollywood greats after featuring in the 2018 Marvel Action Black Panther as Nakia.

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot
Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Diana Marua & Bahati expecting baby number 3, Rayvanny ditches WCB Wasafi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua & Bahati expecting baby number 3, Rayvanny ditches WCB Wasafi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Bobi Wine lectures actor Terrence 'Lucious' Howard over meeting with Museveni

Bobi Wine lectures actor Terrence 'Lucious' Howard over meeting with Museveni

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Harmonize unleashes new rules as lover Kajala takes over as manager

Harmonize unleashes new rules as lover Kajala takes over as manager

Boniface Mwangi on the hot seat as Roast House premieres on Showmax

Boniface Mwangi on the hot seat as Roast House premieres on Showmax

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Frankie Just GymIt and Corazon Kwamboka