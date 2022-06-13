RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her new 'Ben10' boyfriend after dumping Choppa

Zari hooked up with the new boyfriend after dumping the lover she introduced on Valentines Day

Businesswoman Zari Hassan has hooked up with another Ben10 boyfriend, just weeks after breaking up with her other young lover GK Choppa.

Last week, Zari Hassan landed in Kenya for annual All White Party and several business deals in perfect blend of business and pleasure.

In all the photos and videos captured from her three-day visit to Kenya, her new boyfriend could hardly leave her side.

They were always holding hands at any given point they happen to be close to each other.

Zari and her new boyfriend were first spotted together during her recent visit to Tanzania – where she was seen grinding on her new lover at the launch of Juma Jux’s music video.

In April Zari deleted all the photos and videos she had taken with GK Choppa an indication their relationship had ended and now she has a new catch.

The two (GK Choppa and Zari) went public with their affair on Valentine’s Day, 2022. They were seen on a shopping spree and they could barely keep their hands off each other.

Choppa was pampering Zari with sweet words as he shared their romantic moments on Instagram but the relationship is no longer there. Choppa is a Ugandan businessman based in South Africa as well.

Also Read: Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

End of Zari's last relationship

In 2021, Zari featured on the list of celebrities who broke up with their lovers, after going separate ways with the man she was dating then, under unclear circumstances.

The Brooklyn City College CEO had used February 14, 2021 (Valentine’s Day) to unveil the face of her then-new lover 'Dark Stallion'. It was the first time netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s 'Dark Stallion' as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

Months later, the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had taken with Dark Stallion.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

