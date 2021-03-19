Detectives from the Directorate of Crime Investigations (DCI) have arrested Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the man suspected to have been involved in the rape and murder of 23-year-old Velvine Nungari.

In a number of tweets, DCI said that Murimi will remain in police custody for the next 10 days to allow detectives to complete investigations surrounding Velvine’s murder.

Police reports indicate that the suspect had been earlier arrested, charged with rape and released on Sh100,000 cash bail by a Kiambu court.

“Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the prime suspect in the suspected Murder of 23-year-old Velvine Nungari Kinyanjui, will remain in police custody for 10 days as detectives piece up the evidence and complete investigations surrounding Velvine's death".

"This ruling was made virtually by Kiambu Law Court 1 Chief Magistrate Hon. Patriciah Gichohi, following a miscellaneous application for custodial orders made by detectives based at Kiamumbi, who took over the case from Kiamumbi Police Station. The unfortunate events that would later claim Velvine's life were reported to the police at Kiamumbi, where a Rape report was booked and the 33-yr-old suspect arrested".

“Reportedly, the suspect claimed to have met Velvine two days before their February 23 date. On this day, Kinyua had picked Velvine at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West restaurant in Kahawa West for some drinks.

After some time, they moved to another restaurant (Kijito) along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room".

“Officers from Kiamumbi Police Station gathered that the two had been captured on cctv cameras at the restaurant's reception, collecting the key to their room at around 9pm".

A bar attendant whose statement was recorded stated to have ushered out the suspect at around 10.30pm, an hour and a half after the two entered their room”.

