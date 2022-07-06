Switch TV entertainment show ChatSpot is making a comeback - 7 months after the Red Cross owned station (Switch) closed down rendering its employees jobless.
Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali
Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting in December 2021 rendering its employees jobless.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Switch TV now Switch Media released a trailer of the show, stating that it will be airing on YouTube every Thursday at 10:00am.
The hosts of the show remain actress turned media personality Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti and journalist Mary Mwikali.
“Guys are you ready?? Drumroll please.... The certified tea mistresses @nanaowiti @joycemaina and @mwikalimary are back on your favorite show. Who did you miss Let's meet this and every Thursday at 10:00am for #Chatspot on Switch TV Ke YouTube. Don't miss!!,” the announcement said.
Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting on December 10, marking a significant shift in the company's financial strategy.
The media company, owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society, clarified that it would stop broadcasting Live on the air.
Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah, indicated in a statement that the company would focus on the digital market starting 2022.
"In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first," Shah stated.
Adding: "In view of this, Switch Media will be launching new and exciting services and products in this expanding digital space. We hope to grow this brand together with the technology that comes with it. We assure our stakeholders of our continued presence and support."
