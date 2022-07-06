RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting in December 2021 rendering its employees jobless.

Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali
Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali

Switch TV entertainment show ChatSpot is making a comeback - 7 months after the Red Cross owned station (Switch) closed down rendering its employees jobless.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Switch TV now Switch Media released a trailer of the show, stating that it will be airing on YouTube every Thursday at 10:00am.

The hosts of the show remain actress turned media personality Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti and journalist Mary Mwikali.

“Guys are you ready?? Drumroll please.... The certified tea mistresses @nanaowiti @joycemaina and @mwikalimary are back on your favorite show. Who did you miss Let's meet this and every Thursday at 10:00am for #Chatspot on Switch TV Ke YouTube. Don't miss!!,” the announcement said.

Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali
Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali Pulse Live Kenya

Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting on December 10, marking a significant shift in the company's financial strategy.

The media company, owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society, clarified that it would stop broadcasting Live on the air.

Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah, indicated in a statement that the company would focus on the digital market starting 2022.

"In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first," Shah stated.

READ: Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Switch TV
Switch TV Pulse Live Kenya

Adding: "In view of this, Switch Media will be launching new and exciting services and products in this expanding digital space. We hope to grow this brand together with the technology that comes with it. We assure our stakeholders of our continued presence and support."

READ: Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month

Caroline Mutoko clears the air after comment on Expressway angered Kenyans

Caroline Mutoko clears the air after comment on Expressway angered Kenyans

Victony becomes 2nd artiste featured on COLORSxSTUDIOS & Spotify's partnership

Victony becomes 2nd artiste featured on COLORSxSTUDIOS & Spotify's partnership

Accused of being illuminati - Akothee on why she took daughter Fancy to Braeburn

Accused of being illuminati - Akothee on why she took daughter Fancy to Braeburn

Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix film [Video]

Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix film [Video]

Caroline Mutoko under fire for remarks on Nairobi Expressway accident

Caroline Mutoko under fire for remarks on Nairobi Expressway accident

Trending

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Diamond & Zuchu

Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

Betty Kyallo and Sister Mercy Kyallo

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton