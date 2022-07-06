Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Switch TV now Switch Media released a trailer of the show, stating that it will be airing on YouTube every Thursday at 10:00am.

The hosts of the show remain actress turned media personality Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti and journalist Mary Mwikali.

“Guys are you ready?? Drumroll please.... The certified tea mistresses @nanaowiti @joycemaina and @mwikalimary are back on your favorite show. Who did you miss Let's meet this and every Thursday at 10:00am for #Chatspot on Switch TV Ke YouTube. Don't miss!!,” the announcement said.

Swicth TV’s ChatSpot makes come with Joyce Maina, Nana & Mary Mwikali Pulse Live Kenya

Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting on December 10, marking a significant shift in the company's financial strategy.

The media company, owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society, clarified that it would stop broadcasting Live on the air.

Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah, indicated in a statement that the company would focus on the digital market starting 2022.

"In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first," Shah stated.

Pulse Live Kenya