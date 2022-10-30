RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tahidi High star OJ pens special message to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

Charles Ouma

OJ shared that he separated with the mother of his son due to alcohol problems he was battling with at the time

Dennis Mugo alias OJ
Dennis Mugo alias OJ

Former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo popularly known as OJ has celebrated his son’s 10th birthday with a special message.

Read Also

In his message, the actor revisited his childhood and wished that he would be the best dad to his 10-year-old son.

"10 years ago today. God brought you into my life and you changed me in every aspect. Though I grew up without a dad I vowed to do the best I can for you. I love you son. Happy born day," OJ wrote.

The celebrated actor was raised by a strict single mother who did her best to give him the best in life and avail opportunities for her talented son.

He shot to fame for his role in the ‘Tahidi High’, becoming a household name in Kenya’s film industry.

Dennis Mugo alias OJ
Dennis Mugo alias OJ Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview, OJ shared that he separated with his wife (and now baby mama) due to problem with alcohol.

"Along the way, I learnt alcoholism and smoking. I started smoking in Form 2 and in Form 3, I started taking alcohol. From chang'aa to anything I would get along.

"The habit has affected me years down the line. I'm turning 35 years but I have been hiding from the mess. I got a son during that time but later separated from my wife due to my alcohol problem," he said.

Reflecting on past opportunities in one of the episodes on his YouTube channel, OJ noting:

"I made my first million, but what did I do with it? Nothing". "I didn't invest well because of bad habits, which till today hit me," he said.

He also shared his struggles with depression after fame faded, sinking to some of his lowest moments in life yet still clinging on to hope and getting support to beat depression and rise to the top again.

"I got to a point I fell into depression. I could cover it with alcohol, humour and cigarettes. The celebrity mentality got into my head. I was a big name and the fame left as fast as it came.

"After the show ended, I started to wonder why the people who were calling me for jobs were not looking for me anymore," OJ recounted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tahidi High star OJ pens special message to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

Tahidi High star OJ pens special message to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

I don't know what I was thinking - Marya Prude shares regrets getting married young

I don't know what I was thinking - Marya Prude shares regrets getting married young

I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

Risper Faith fake lifestyle, Jovial stalker and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Risper Faith fake lifestyle, Jovial stalker and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sakaja intervenes in time after Rigathi Gachagua mimicker's appeal

Sakaja intervenes in time after Rigathi Gachagua mimicker's appeal

Akothee's cryptic message on mzungu fiancé's past and his new job

Akothee's cryptic message on mzungu fiancé's past and his new job

Amira lists tough conditions future husband must meet in their marriage

Amira lists tough conditions future husband must meet in their marriage

Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

A collage of Bill Clinton Muguai and his certificates

Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate