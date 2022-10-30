Tahidi High star OJ pens special message to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

In his message, the actor revisited his childhood and wished that he would be the best dad to his 10-year-old son.

"10 years ago today. God brought you into my life and you changed me in every aspect. Though I grew up without a dad I vowed to do the best I can for you. I love you son. Happy born day," OJ wrote.

The celebrated actor was raised by a strict single mother who did her best to give him the best in life and avail opportunities for her talented son.

He shot to fame for his role in the ‘Tahidi High’, becoming a household name in Kenya’s film industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview, OJ shared that he separated with his wife (and now baby mama) due to problem with alcohol.

"Along the way, I learnt alcoholism and smoking. I started smoking in Form 2 and in Form 3, I started taking alcohol. From chang'aa to anything I would get along.

"The habit has affected me years down the line. I'm turning 35 years but I have been hiding from the mess. I got a son during that time but later separated from my wife due to my alcohol problem," he said.

Missed opportunities and battling depression

Reflecting on past opportunities in one of the episodes on his YouTube channel, OJ noting:

"I made my first million, but what did I do with it? Nothing". "I didn't invest well because of bad habits, which till today hit me," he said.

He also shared his struggles with depression after fame faded, sinking to some of his lowest moments in life yet still clinging on to hope and getting support to beat depression and rise to the top again.

"I got to a point I fell into depression. I could cover it with alcohol, humour and cigarettes. The celebrity mentality got into my head. I was a big name and the fame left as fast as it came.