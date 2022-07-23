RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

Authors:

Irene Okere

Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna has praised her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz for being caring to their son Naseeb Jr.

Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Bahati
Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Bahati

Speaking in an interview, Tanasha claimed that co-parenting with Naseeb Junior's dad is easy because he is doing his best to cater and to be supportive of their son.

"Honestly, not bad I mean he is trying to be a good dad and I have to give him credit for that," she said.

Earlier in June, Diamond visited his son in Nairobi when his baby mama was holidaying in Belgium.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

The Tanzanian singer kept uploading videos of him and his Naseeb Junior enjoying some quality time which excited a section of his fans.

READ: Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

The songbird, However, noted that being a single mother has not been an easy journey for her because of her music career but she insisted that her son gave her a reason to continue pursuing it.

"Being a single mum is not easy because you are juggling a lot of things you know, You are trying to pursue your career and you are a mother at the same time. You and the father are separated even though he is still in his life but you are separated, but obviously, it is a hustle," said Tanasha.

Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior
Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

"It is one of the best things that’s happened to me. It is a beautiful thing at the same time honestly I could not imagine my life without my son, ’cause he’s what drives me now," she added.

READ: Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

Tanasha, a Samsung brand ambassador who just turn 27 years has also been making major money moves as she recently made a debut in the movie industry.

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz have excited a section of his fans after putting up videos enjoying some quality time with his son Naseeb Junior.

Tanasha Donna with Diamond and their son Naseeb Jnr.
Tanasha Donna with Diamond and their son Naseeb Jnr. Tanasha Donna with Diamond and their son Naseeb Jnr. Pulse Live Kenya

Platnumz used his Instagram page that enjoyed a following of over 14.7 million people to share the videos, showing him playing with his son, and fans could not help but gush over the two.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

