Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

"Honestly, not bad I mean he is trying to be a good dad and I have to give him credit for that," she said.

Earlier in June, Diamond visited his son in Nairobi when his baby mama was holidaying in Belgium.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

The Tanzanian singer kept uploading videos of him and his Naseeb Junior enjoying some quality time which excited a section of his fans.

The songbird, However, noted that being a single mother has not been an easy journey for her because of her music career but she insisted that her son gave her a reason to continue pursuing it.

"Being a single mum is not easy because you are juggling a lot of things you know, You are trying to pursue your career and you are a mother at the same time. You and the father are separated even though he is still in his life but you are separated, but obviously, it is a hustle," said Tanasha.

Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior

"It is one of the best things that’s happened to me. It is a beautiful thing at the same time honestly I could not imagine my life without my son, ’cause he’s what drives me now," she added.

Tanasha, a Samsung brand ambassador who just turn 27 years has also been making major money moves as she recently made a debut in the movie industry.

