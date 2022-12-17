Diamond expands his media house after splashing millions in new investment

The Bongo star unveiled Wasafi Media studio which will broadcast in Zanzibar in a glamorous even that was graced by government dignitaries led by Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi and a host of other celebrities.

The Zanzibar president praised the bongo star for creating employment opportunities for many Tanzanians through his music and investments, noting that Diamond is an example of what people can achieve through hard work.

On his part, the award-winning Tanzanian singer thanked President Mwinyi in a lengthy message that read:

"We got the blessing of officially opening our new Wasafi Media studio in Zanzibar with the help of President Hassan Ali Mwinyi.

We also got our license for Wasafi Media renewed so that we can continue operating as a media house”.

Simba, as he is famously known, also thanked government officials who were in attendance, noting that their presence is a clear indication that Wasafi FM has started off in the right footing.

“Hafla hio ilihudhuriwa na viongozi mbalimbali wa Serekali ya Mapinduzi akiwemo Mama etu Mama Mariam Mwinyi. Waziri wa Habari Vijana Utamaduni na Michezo Mhe Tabia Maulid Mwita, Mhe shimiwa Simai Mohamed Said Waziri wa Utalii na Mambo ya Kale. Mhe Suleiman Makame, Waziri wa Uchumi wa Bluu na Uvuvi. Waheshimiwa wajumbe wa mkutano Mkuu wa Taifa CCM NEC. Mhe Idrisa Kitwana Mustafa, Mkuu wa Mkoa wa Mjini Magharib. Mhe, Rashid Simai Msaraka Mkuu wa Wilaya ya Mjini Magharib. Dkt Suleiman Abdallah Salim, Katibu Mtendaji wa Tume ya Utangazaji Zanzibar, Wasanii, Watangazaji na Wadau Mbalimbali kutoka ndani na nje ya Zanzibar,” Diamond wrote.

Wasafi FM adds to the star’s revenue streams with investment across different areas.