Diamond and Zuchu on a vacay in Paris

The two have been serving couple goals in a series of videos and pictures of them holding hands in the streets and having exquisite lunch dates in luxurious hotels in Paris, they can't seem to leave each other's side.

In a recent interview, the WCB Wasafi President denied claims that he is dating Zuchu but his action speak louder than words as he was seen spoiling Zuchu with shopping bags and expensive gifts among them 3 pairs of pricey sunglasses.

Diamond and Zuchu in France Pulse Live Kenya

This comes just a few weeks after Zuchu flaunted her fresh new pair of Grillz teeth that singer Diamond Platnumz gifted her. In May, Zuchu also gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

Diamond declaring he is not ready to settle down

Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz stated he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.

Diamond is a father of four - two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and lastly a son with Tanasha Donna a singer from Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond has been rumored to be dating WCB signee Zuchu but then there was no concrete evidence to prove it and Diamond himself went ahead to rubbish the rumors.

It must have been hard on his end when such rumours surfaced considering Zuchu is signed under his label and he is her mentor.