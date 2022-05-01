RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize failed to honour agreements - Eric Omondi

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Tanzanian singer has allegedly been arrested after attacking Eric Omondi, on a day he is scheduled to perform in Mombasa

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has been arrested in Nairobi and is being held at the Kileleshwa Police Station.

The singer who was in the country to perform at the Afrika Moja concert hosted by Eric Omondi at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Saturday, has been arrested for allegedly failing to perform in several clubs despite having been paid upfront.

The Uno singer has had a troubled stay in the country with his appearance at the Captain's Terrace Lounge along Mombasa Road turning chaotic.

Fans were angered by the singer who they said appeared for a few minutes and then left despite having paid up to Sh5,000 to see the singer perform.

According to comedian Eric Omondi, who alleges Harmonize assaulted him, the singer was given money to perform and he refused to refund the cash.

"He has punched me before Mike Sonko, he has punched inside the police station and its because I gave him money and he refused to perform in a show in Mombasa," Eric narrated.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has made his way to the police station is yet to make a statement on his connection to the case involving Eric Omondi and the singer.

"I had come to bail out Harmonize from police custody silently so that the media could not take note but he has anger problems he punched me in front of the OCPD," Eric said.

The comedian said he was going to record statements of assault and was not leaving the police station until his lawyer arrived.

Harmonize was scheduled to perform in Mombasa on Sunday night.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Harmonize failed to honour agreements - Eric Omondi

