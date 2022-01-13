Singer Nandy forced to clear the air on pregnancy rumours [Video]

Speaking to journalists in Tanzania, the singer made it clear that she is not expectant, adding that when she does get pregnant the news will not be hidden from her fans.

“Kwa sasa hamna ujauzito, na mimi kama unafuatilia vizuri swala la uja uzito, huu ni mwaka wa pili sasa watu wanazungumzia. Nakumbuka nikifanya nyimbo ya Giza Kinene na nimeshiba zangu watu wanasema nina ujauzito. Sasa Uja uzito gani huo ambao haukuwi, wala sizai? Watu waache kupredict vitu, na nikiwa na uja uzito hakuna kitu cha kuficha

"(I'm not pregnant and if you've been following, this is the second year I've had to respond to pregnancy rumours. When I shot the video for Giza Kinene, I remember I'd just had a big meal and people still said I looked pregnant. How can I be pregnant without a baby bump? And even if it's well hidden, would it take that long to deliver? Let people stop this rumour, even if I got pregnant I wouldn't hide it),” Nandy said.

In September 2019, Nandy admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Rapper Billnass' baby, but she unfortunately lost the pregnancy.

In an interview with Times FM, Nandy mentioned that she suffered a miscarriage after taking some over-the-counter medicine.

“Yes ni kweli nilikuwa na ujauzito wake, lakini kuna dawa ambazo aliniletea za vitu vingine kabisa, lakini hatukuweza kujua kama ingeweza kusababisha ujauzito kuharibika. So ile ilini disappoint sana, maana hatukuwa na nia mbaya na kiumbe.

"(Yes, it's true Billnass and I were expecting but I took some medicine for something unrelated to the pregnancy without knowing that the medicine would affect my pregnancy. I was very disappointed because we didn't mean any harm to our unborn baby),” explained Nandy.

Leaked Intimate Video

In 2018, Nandy and Billnass landed in trouble with authorities in Tanzania after their intimate video leaked online.

The two left tongues wagging with their 18+ rated video that was apparently filmed in 2016.

“Napenda kuchukua nafasi hii kuwaomba radhi SANA SANA familia yangu, Ndugu zangu, Mashabiki wangu na Serikali kwa kilochotokea... Bado siko sawa... Naomba mniombee uzima.