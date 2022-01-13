RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Nandy forced to clear the air on pregnancy rumours [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Nandy sets the record straight

Singer Nandy and Bill Nass
Singer Nandy and Bill Nass

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga, aka Nandy, has refuted claims that she is pregnant for her boyfriend Billnass, as well as the misconception that she is keeping the news away from the public eye.

Recommended articles

Speaking to journalists in Tanzania, the singer made it clear that she is not expectant, adding that when she does get pregnant the news will not be hidden from her fans.

“Kwa sasa hamna ujauzito, na mimi kama unafuatilia vizuri swala la uja uzito, huu ni mwaka wa pili sasa watu wanazungumzia. Nakumbuka nikifanya nyimbo ya Giza Kinene na nimeshiba zangu watu wanasema nina ujauzito. Sasa Uja uzito gani huo ambao haukuwi, wala sizai? Watu waache kupredict vitu, na nikiwa na uja uzito hakuna kitu cha kuficha

"(I'm not pregnant and if you've been following, this is the second year I've had to respond to pregnancy rumours. When I shot the video for Giza Kinene, I remember I'd just had a big meal and people still said I looked pregnant. How can I be pregnant without a baby bump? And even if it's well hidden, would it take that long to deliver? Let people stop this rumour, even if I got pregnant I wouldn't hide it),” Nandy said.

Singer Nandy
Singer Nandy Singer Nandy Pulse Live Kenya

In September 2019, Nandy admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Rapper Billnass' baby, but she unfortunately lost the pregnancy.

In an interview with Times FM, Nandy mentioned that she suffered a miscarriage after taking some over-the-counter medicine.

“Yes ni kweli nilikuwa na ujauzito wake, lakini kuna dawa ambazo aliniletea za vitu vingine kabisa, lakini hatukuweza kujua kama ingeweza kusababisha ujauzito kuharibika. So ile ilini disappoint sana, maana hatukuwa na nia mbaya na kiumbe.

"(Yes, it's true Billnass and I were expecting but I took some medicine for something unrelated to the pregnancy without knowing that the medicine would affect my pregnancy. I was very disappointed because we didn't mean any harm to our unborn baby), explained Nandy.

Leaked Intimate Video

In 2018, Nandy and Billnass landed in trouble with authorities in Tanzania after their intimate video leaked online.

The two left tongues wagging with their 18+ rated video that was apparently filmed in 2016.

“Napenda kuchukua nafasi hii kuwaomba radhi SANA SANA familia yangu, Ndugu zangu, Mashabiki wangu na Serikali kwa kilochotokea... Bado siko sawa... Naomba mniombee uzima.

"(I ask for forgiveness from my family, my siblings, all my fans and the government for what happened... I'm still troubled... Please pray for my well-being),shared Nandy.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Nandy forced to clear the air on pregnancy rumours [Video]

Singer Nandy forced to clear the air on pregnancy rumours [Video]

Rufftone joins DP Ruto's camp as Nairobi senatorial race hots up

Rufftone joins DP Ruto's camp as Nairobi senatorial race hots up

Sanaipei explains how refusing advances cost her a lot of money

Sanaipei explains how refusing advances cost her a lot of money

I regret the day I became famous – Akothee laments after fan did this

I regret the day I became famous – Akothee laments after fan did this

The 355: Inside the dangerous and intriguing lives of female spies

The 355: Inside the dangerous and intriguing lives of female spies

Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trending

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami, Guardian Angel, Esther Musila, Jackie Matubia and Miracle Baby

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown