RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Amos Robi

Nandy was forced to clarify the false reports after the post began going viral

Singer Nandy
Singer Nandy

Bongo star Nandy has gone after a Tanzanian blogger who published false information about her daughter.

Recommended articles

The singer on her social media pages blasted the blogger who claimed her daughter had died. Nandy in her message said it was distasteful for people to take advantage of other people’s popularity to get clicks.

The post read, “Hii ndio sababu ya kifo cha mtoto wa Nandy na Bill Nas,”(This is the reason behind Nandy and Billnas child’s death)

An angry Nandy said the blogger would serve as an example to others with similar habits.

“Let not being popular be why you hurt people just to get views or popularity. You better have deleted that nonsense because you will serve as an example to the rest.

Nandy and Bill Nas
Nandy and Bill Nas Nandy and Bill Nas Pulse Live Kenya

What does the mother of that child you have out there feel right now,” Nandy said.

Nandy vowed to use all her means to get the person behind the post which had began doing rounds on social media.

Nandy welcomed her daughter in September and vowed to keep her child’s identity under wraps until she was of age to share the details of her child on social media.

There have been similar instances where people shared false information about celebrities in Kenya, most recently YouTuber Eve Mungai.

An impostor donned in a police uniform online said he was behind Eve Mungai’s first 30 videos but the now successful YouTuber deserted him after she blew up.

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao
A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao Pulse Live Kenya

The seemingly frustrated man listed what he had done for Eve Mungai including paying her rent for five months.

However, the move howver did not end well as the man was arrested and charged with impersonation and publishing falsehoods.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Diana Marua confession, Wakanda fashion police and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua confession, Wakanda fashion police and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

I have never dated Diana Marua - Jalang'o sets the record straight [Video]

I have never dated Diana Marua - Jalang'o sets the record straight [Video]

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Trending

Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Comedian YY poses for a photo

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

A collage of DJ Shiti, South Sudanese TikToker and Shorn Arwa

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker