The couple made the announcement on Thursday, with a revelation that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Speaking during the unveiling, Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, an elated Rotimi invited his over 2.8 million followers to join the App, stating that he is ready to share his world with them.

“Yessir! For The Better is live! We are excited to announce our brand new web app and share exclusive access to our life, daily affirmations, personalized videos, exclusive merch and more, with all of you. Subscribe at the link in my bio. Let's get better, together,” he said.

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee was in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big question 'Will you marry me?'.

A happy Venessa responded with a big yes, as she accepted the engagement ring before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a 'baecation' in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

On September 29, 2021 the two announced the birth of their born named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.