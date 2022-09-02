Alikiba cancels major album tour last-minute

Alikiba expressed his disappointment with the development but said health of all the stakeholders in the tour was far much important than anything else.

“To all my fans who have been impatiently waiting for the commencement of my my only one King US tour which was meant to commence on the 2nd of September. I am truly saddened and devastated to say that i have tested positive for Covid 19,” Part of Kiba’s statement read.

Kiba however promised to make the visit alive as soon as things were smooth taking the opportunity to apologize to his fans.

“Hereby we are forced to postpone and reschedule to the soonest date possible. Nothing is important to me than the health of my band, crew and you my fans. I have an immense love for you all and I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences cause,” Alikiba said.

The Tanzanian star is hoping to make a tour in the US as his Kenyan counterpart Otile Brown departed for the US in late August.

The Baby love hitmaker is in the United States of America for a tour in 15 states which he began in Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Rugby 7s tournament.

Other states he is expected to tour include Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, New Jersey, DC, Pittsburgh PA, Boston, Raleigh, Phoenix, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco.