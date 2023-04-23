The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Lynet Okumu

Nandy breaks down in tears over unfair treatment from Diamond's media house

Nandy
Nandy

Tanzanian singer Nandy has been a force to reckon with in the music industry for years now.

Recommended articles

Her powerful vocals and infectious music have made her one of the most sought-after musicians in Tanzania and beyond.

However, Nandy's success has not been without its challenges. Recently, the singer has been trending after she took to social media to respond to Diamond Platnumz's media house for what she termed as constant slamming.

Nandy calls out Diamond's Media house, Wasafi for negative coverage
Nandy calls out Diamond's Media house, Wasafi for negative coverage Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

In a heart-wrenching audio clip that has now gone viral, Nandy can be heard pouring her heart out about the negative coverage she has been receiving from Diamond's media house.

"Respect the little I do if you have failed to hide your hate towards me," she said.

The singer says that the constant criticism is demotivating and affects her creativity. Nandy further pleads with the station's employees to focus on the positive things she has been doing, rather than constantly highlighting her shortcomings.

"Every day, you've been writing bad things about me...I have been doing so many good things but when you hear someone insult me, you give them interviews so that they insult me even further through your mics, What's the problem?" Nandy questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nandy calls out Diamond's Media house, Wasafi for negative coverage
Nandy calls out Diamond's Media house, Wasafi for negative coverage Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after a morning presenter at the station insinuated that Nandy had lost her influence among young people because she is now a married woman.

"Nandy cannot advise my child.

"A higher percentage of the youth listen to music, so if this artistes announces she is married, a bigger percentage of her fanbase is lost. When you get married, then many youth start to think you are no longer part of them," said the presenter.

The presenter suggested that Nandy's fanbase had decreased significantly since she got married, and that the singer was no longer relevant to the youth. These comments were not received well by Nandy, who felt that the presenter was unfairly targeting her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nandy
Nandy Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Nandy recorded an emotional audio clip in which she asked Diamond's media house to respect her craft.

The singer pleaded with the station's employees to focus on her music and achievements, rather than constantly criticizing her.

Nandy also expressed her disappointment at the station for giving a platform to people who insult her, instead of promoting positive news about her.

The audio clip has sparked a debate on social media, with many people coming out in support of Nandy.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Fans of the singer have expressed their disappointment at the negative coverage she has been receiving, and have called on Diamond's media house to be more supportive of the singer.

Others have criticized the station's morning presenter for his insensitive comments about Nandy's marital status.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Dr Ofweneke clashes with Nicah The Queen, warns her lover never to post the kids

Dr Ofweneke clashes with Nicah The Queen, warns her lover never to post the kids

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education