Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Her powerful vocals and infectious music have made her one of the most sought-after musicians in Tanzania and beyond.

However, Nandy's success has not been without its challenges. Recently, the singer has been trending after she took to social media to respond to Diamond Platnumz's media house for what she termed as constant slamming.

In a heart-wrenching audio clip that has now gone viral, Nandy can be heard pouring her heart out about the negative coverage she has been receiving from Diamond's media house.

"Respect the little I do if you have failed to hide your hate towards me," she said.

The singer says that the constant criticism is demotivating and affects her creativity. Nandy further pleads with the station's employees to focus on the positive things she has been doing, rather than constantly highlighting her shortcomings.

"Every day, you've been writing bad things about me...I have been doing so many good things but when you hear someone insult me, you give them interviews so that they insult me even further through your mics, What's the problem?" Nandy questioned.

This comes after a morning presenter at the station insinuated that Nandy had lost her influence among young people because she is now a married woman.

"Nandy cannot advise my child.

"A higher percentage of the youth listen to music, so if this artistes announces she is married, a bigger percentage of her fanbase is lost. When you get married, then many youth start to think you are no longer part of them," said the presenter.

The presenter suggested that Nandy's fanbase had decreased significantly since she got married, and that the singer was no longer relevant to the youth. These comments were not received well by Nandy, who felt that the presenter was unfairly targeting her.

In response, Nandy recorded an emotional audio clip in which she asked Diamond's media house to respect her craft.

The singer pleaded with the station's employees to focus on her music and achievements, rather than constantly criticizing her.

Nandy also expressed her disappointment at the station for giving a platform to people who insult her, instead of promoting positive news about her.

The audio clip has sparked a debate on social media, with many people coming out in support of Nandy.

Fans of the singer have expressed their disappointment at the negative coverage she has been receiving, and have called on Diamond's media house to be more supportive of the singer.