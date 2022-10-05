Details: Tekno made this revelation via his Instagram account where he revealed that he just successfully completed the first thirty days of not smoking and he revealed it was tough.
Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Tekno Miles has revealed that he will be embarking on a 30 days challenge in the hope of quitting smoking.
He further shared that he was currently on the second 24 hours and he was coping better than he did in the preceding 24 hours.
The artist says he hopes to extend his non-smoking run for thirty days and he would share his daily progress with his followers on Instagram.
Tekno said at the end of the thirty days, he would then decide if he wishes to continue smoking weed or to quit for good.
Smoking is one of the habits amongst Nigerian celebrities, especially musicians who turn to it for both recreational and inspirational purposes. Tekno is not the first celebrity to embark on a journey to quit his smoking addiction. In 2019, Don Jazzy celebrated one year of not smoking.
It can be expected that fans and friends will be providing the multi-talented artist with moral support as he embarks on the journey to quit his smoking addiction.
