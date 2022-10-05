Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

He further shared that he was currently on the second 24 hours and he was coping better than he did in the preceding 24 hours.

The artist says he hopes to extend his non-smoking run for thirty days and he would share his daily progress with his followers on Instagram.

Tekno said at the end of the thirty days, he would then decide if he wishes to continue smoking weed or to quit for good.

Smoking is one of the habits amongst Nigerian celebrities, especially musicians who turn to it for both recreational and inspirational purposes. Tekno is not the first celebrity to embark on a journey to quit his smoking addiction. In 2019, Don Jazzy celebrated one year of not smoking.