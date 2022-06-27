The 2022 BET Awards gala went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host for the second year in a row.
Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]
Tems made history becoming the first African female to win the Best International Act award at BET
Nigerian superstar Wizkid and Tems were among winners at the 2022 BET Awards after taking home the Best Collaboration Award through their hit single Essence Remix featuring Justin Bieber.
At the awards gala, singer Tems was crowned as the Best International Act beating Dave (UK), Dinos (France), Fally Ipupa (DRC), FireBoy DML (Nigeria). Ludmilla (Brazil), Little Simz (UK), Tayc (France), and Major League DJz (South Africa).
Doja Cat was leading this year’s list of nominees with six nods followed closely by and rapper Drake and Ari Lennox with four – but all the three artistes went home empty handed.
The Award for the Best Male Hip Hop artiste went to Kendrick Lamar while Megan thee Stallion won the award for Best Female Hip Hop artiste.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received the lifetime achievement award while actor Will Smith won the BET award for Best actor.
Nigerian Afrobeat singer Fireboy DML, Pheelz, Roddy Rich, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$ were among those who performed at BET Awards.
Here is the Full list of winners at the 2022 BET Awards
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd *WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - 'Essence' *WINNER
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - 'Every Chance I Get'
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Whole Lotta Money (Remix)'
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'
Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'Smokin Out The Window' *WINNER
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto *WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' *WINNER
H.E.R. - 'Back of My Mind'
Tyler, the Creator - 'Call Me If You Get Lost'
Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'
Kanye West - 'Donda'
Jazmine Sullivan - 'Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe'
Doja Cat - 'Planet Her'
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp - 'All In Your Hands'
Kanye West - 'Come to Life'
Kelly Price - 'Grace'
Fred Hammond - 'Hallelujah'
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - 'Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)'
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - 'Jireh'
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - 'We Win' *WINNER
BET Her
Alicia Keys - 'Best of Me (Originals)'
Mary J. Blige - 'Good Morning Gorgeous' *WINNER
Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'
Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'
Jazmine Sullivan - 'Roster'
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - 'Unloyal'
Doja Cat - 'Woman'
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER
Best Movie
'Candyman'
'King Richard' *WINNER
'Respect'
'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
'Summer of Soul'
'The Harder They Fall'
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - 'Bel-Air'
Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish'
Damson Idris - 'Snowfall'
Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
Forest Whitaker - 'Respect' / "Godfather of Harlem'
Jabari Banks - 'Bel-Air'
Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'
Will Smith - 'King Richard' *WINNER
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'
Coco Jones - 'Bel-Air'
Issa Rae - 'Insecure'
Jennifer Hudson - 'Respect'
Mary J. Blige - 'Power Book II: Ghost'
Queen Latifah - 'The Equalizer'
Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
Regina King - 'The Harder They Fall'
Zendaya - 'Euphoria' / 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' *WINNER
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry *WINNER
