RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Tems made history becoming the first African female to win the Best International Act award at BET

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]
Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

The 2022 BET Awards gala went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host for the second year in a row.

Recommended articles

Nigerian superstar Wizkid and Tems were among winners at the 2022 BET Awards after taking home the Best Collaboration Award through their hit single Essence Remix featuring Justin Bieber.

At the awards gala, singer Tems was crowned as the Best International Act beating Dave (UK), Dinos (France), Fally Ipupa (DRC), FireBoy DML (Nigeria). Ludmilla (Brazil), Little Simz (UK), Tayc (France), and Major League DJz (South Africa).

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]
Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List] Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List] Pulse Live Kenya

Doja Cat was leading this year’s list of nominees with six nods followed closely by and rapper Drake and Ari Lennox with four – but all the three artistes went home empty handed.

The Award for the Best Male Hip Hop artiste went to Kendrick Lamar while Megan thee Stallion won the award for Best Female Hip Hop artiste.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received the lifetime achievement award while actor Will Smith won the BET award for Best actor.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Fireboy DML, Pheelz, Roddy Rich, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$ were among those who performed at BET Awards.

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd *WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - 'Essence' *WINNER

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - 'Every Chance I Get'

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'

Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Whole Lotta Money (Remix)'

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'

Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'

Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'Smokin Out The Window' *WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto *WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) - 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' *WINNER

H.E.R. - 'Back of My Mind'

Tyler, the Creator - 'Call Me If You Get Lost'

Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West - 'Donda'

Jazmine Sullivan - 'Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe'

Doja Cat - 'Planet Her'

Marvin Sapp - 'All In Your Hands'

Kanye West - 'Come to Life'

Kelly Price - 'Grace'

Fred Hammond - 'Hallelujah'

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - 'Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)'

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - 'Jireh'

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - 'We Win' *WINNER

Alicia Keys - 'Best of Me (Originals)'

Mary J. Blige - 'Good Morning Gorgeous' *WINNER

Chlöe - 'Have Mercy'

Ari Lennox - 'Pressure'

Jazmine Sullivan - 'Roster'

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - 'Unloyal'

Doja Cat - 'Woman'

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER

'Candyman'

'King Richard' *WINNER

'Respect'

'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

'Summer of Soul'

'The Harder They Fall'

Adrian Holmes - 'Bel-Air'

Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish'

Damson Idris - 'Snowfall'

Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Forest Whitaker - 'Respect' / "Godfather of Harlem'

Jabari Banks - 'Bel-Air'

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'

Will Smith - 'King Richard' *WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'

Coco Jones - 'Bel-Air'

Issa Rae - 'Insecure'

Jennifer Hudson - 'Respect'

Mary J. Blige - 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Queen Latifah - 'The Equalizer'

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Regina King - 'The Harder They Fall'

Zendaya - 'Euphoria' / 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' *WINNER

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka *WINNER

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry *WINNER

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Moji Shortbaba recounts devastation of mother's death, day before he planned to surprise her

Moji Shortbaba recounts devastation of mother's death, day before he planned to surprise her

Stop being jealous - prank content creators Comrades Triplets clash with NTV’s Amina Abdi

Stop being jealous - prank content creators Comrades Triplets clash with NTV’s Amina Abdi

Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua