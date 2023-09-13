The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international music sensation Tems makes the 2023 Times 100 Next List.

In another giant stride, the R&B sensation has made the Times 100 Next list which celebrates 100 young persons around the world who are making reputable feats and shaping the future across health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more.

On the 2023 list, Tems features alongside American music producer Metro Booming and 2023 breakout rap sensation Ice Spice.

Other notable names on the list include Kali Uchis, Hailey Bieber, and Peso Pluma, among others.

Tems has enjoyed remarkable success since breaking into the international scene after her brilliant contribution to Wizkid's mega-hit 'Essence'.

Tems became the first Nigerian female singer to earn a Grammy award after she won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' she also made her the first Nigerian artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

She has won three BET awards and also earned an Oscar nomination for her writing on Rihanna's 'Lift Me UP'.

As part of Tems' appearance on the list, American Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Mary J Blige penned a glowing profile in which she describes the Nigerian singer as unique and original.

"Tems is in a class all by herself because no other artist sounds like her. That voice is so unique and original, so much so that it reminds me of the first time I heard Nina Simone. They both sing with emotion and conviction, making you feel every word they sing. When Tems and I finally had a chance to meet last year at the Grammy Awards, we just exploded on each other, giving each other so much love. I know she will make it far because she’s a talented writer, singer, and producer—my only hope for her is that she becomes one of the biggest artists of her time. Talent is one thing, but how you treat people and treat yourself in this industry brings longevity, and I believe she will be around for a while because she’s a beautiful human being inside and out."

Tems is gearing up for the release of her debut album which listeners and critic expects to launch the singer to greater heights.

Adeayo Adebiyi
