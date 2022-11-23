RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

British superstar rapper Stormzy has revealed the cast for his upcoming album 'This Is What I Mean' and the album features a collection of Afrobeats artists and producers.

Teni, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Oxlade

Details: On Tuesday, 22nd November 2022 Stormzy revealed the album guest appearances for his incoming album 'This Is What I Mean' via his Twitter account.

The cast list revealed the guest appearances of Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, music producer Tempoe, and Nigerian British Ms Banks.

Also on the album are Ghanaian acts Amarae, Black Sherif, and Ghanaian British Juls.

Stormzy released two singles 'Firebabe' and 'Hide and Seek' where Oxlade did the backup vocals.

The 12-track album is set for release on Friday, 25th November 2022. 'This Is What I Mean' comes off the back of Stormzy's 2019 celebrated album 'Heavy Is The Head'. Fans will have high expectations from the hugely talented rapper and Afrobeats fans will be excited to see how their favorite artists performed on the project.

