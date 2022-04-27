In a video shared on Milly Chebby’s YouTube channel, the couple said that they are happy to be the newest owners of a Land Cruiser Prado – a car they have always dreamt of owning.

The two said that the new car is as a result of hard work and dedication as they saved for quite some time before they could afford it.

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“If you don’t know God, just look at us, Happy 10ty anniversary and congratulations, you have worked hard. The exact colour that you wanted, pearl white. We really thank God.

"This is not for granted and when it’s your time it’s your Time. And when it’s God’s time nobody will stop you, keep believing,” Terence Creative said.

“If there I one thing I ever dreamt of was driving a key less car. Thank you Jesus,” Milly added.

In a separate social media post, Terence said that he dreamt of driving a Prado back 2018 and 4 years later God has answered his prayer.

“GOD answers .Believe it & you will achieve it.🙏 in 2018 December I believed in God and said,that I will one day drive this car,4 years later God has answered in a mighty and better way,never stop dreaming,believing,working hard,being consistent and patient,one day it shall pay.Asante saana @motorhubkiamburoad it was nice doing business with you Also you motorhub,” Terence added.

On her part, Chebby used the car gift to encourage her 308K followers to never give up in life – saying everything possible and achievable.

“Listen no one should ever you tell you you can't coz you know what yes you can,let no one call you names and it gets into your head keep grinding, keep pushing someday it will make sense. God si mchoyo anajibu maombi. Glory to God for this new gift that he has blessed us with,” Milly Chebby encouraged.

