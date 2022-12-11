ADVERTISEMENT
Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Charles Ouma

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.
Comedian Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, popularly known as Mammito has achieved yet another milestone in her career with congratulatory messages streaming in.

Mammito who made a name for herself on Churchill Show held a comedy show, "Mammito and Friends concert" which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Coincidentally, the show went down on the same day that her mentor Churchill was hosting comedy giants at the Laugh Festival.

Content creator Terence Creative was among those who congratulated the diva, noting that selling out was an understatement for the comedienne who he described as super-talented and heading places.

Taking to social media, Terence wrote:

"Selling out is an underestimation. You are super talented and blessed, am happy to be part of your journey, and seeing you doing this brings me tears of joy.

He added that the achievement is just the beginning of many more to come in her pursuit of greatness.

“You were designed for greatness, and this is just the beginning of good great things, I love you as a sister and love what you do my sister, congratulations for tonight this was awesome. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 @mammitoeunice."

An elated Mammito responded to Terence with a comment that read:

"I love you ❤️😘".

Mammito got the chance to perform on Churchill Show after several failed attempts that saw her fail to make it past the auditions.

Recounting her journey to stardom, Mammito narrated how her first performance on Churchill Show turned out to be embarrassing.

"It’s like I was giving a speech, there was nothing but an echo. There is even a time I forgot all my lines, I just looked blankly at the crowd and walked off stage, I was so embarrassed I just cried." She narrated.

The comedienne rose above the first performance and quickly found her footing in the industry.

Away from comedy, Mammito has also kept her fans entertained with the creative content she creates.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
