Thank Me- Khaligraph Jones after Uhuru lifted cessation of movement and changed curfew hours

With that, Rapper Khaligraph Jones took to social media not shying away from taking credit for the announcement.

Khaligraph, who met with Deputy President William Ruto last week, had called upon the Deputy President to listen to the plight of Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the government sanctioned curfew.

DP Ruto had returned Khaligraph’s plea by inviting different artists, led by Khaligraph to his home to discuss ways in which he could aid in unlocking the country.

Ruto and Khaligraph Pulse Live Kenya

In his post, the rapper alludes that due to his meeting with the DP, the results are clear for all to see.

“After My meeting with the Government last Week, I am Very sure you can now see the Results, It is not exactly what we had really hoped for but at least its a start, , Now Thank me on the comment Section and Respect The OG. #respecttheogs #unlockourcountry,” read Khaligraph’s post.

Rapper Octopizzo and King Kaka had called out Khaligraph and the artists who met with the DP as opportunists who are using Covid-19 as a cover-up for who they truly are.