Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

On October 10, the Kenya Film Commission announced the 12th edition of Kalasha International Film and TV Awards Kalasha Award nominees, a list decorated by the who is who in the industry, as well as upcoming creatives.

Kalasha film and TV awards is an initiative of the Kenya Film Commission that seeks to recognise talent in different areas of the film and television industry. It further seeks to promote a vibrant local film industry through quality productions.

This year Kalasha Awards has 39 categories with an addition of 9 new categories that include, Best Regional Film, Best Documentary (Short), Best Documentary (Feature), Best Makeup and Hair Stylist, Best Costume Designer, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Best Viewer’s Choice (Feature) and Best Viewer’s Choice (TV Drama).

Pulse Live Kenya

The nomination process took place from August 24 and October 30 and involved the review of 217 submitted films in 1,204 categories.

This year also saw the number of submitted films go up compared to 149 films submitted that were submitted in 2021.

Here is the full list of nominees in their different categories.

Best Lead Actor in a Film

Morris Mwangi- Kony Kiwo (Baba Twins) Elyas Muhamud-Assad (Gacal) Basil Mungai-Kev (Click Click Bang) Barkhad Abdi- Ayaanle (Ayaanle) Tim King’oo- Koome (Last Supper)

Best Editor

Ahmed Deen & George Mugambi (Ayaanle) Patrick Katiku (International women’s day documentary) Abbas Omar (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe) Monicah Mugu (Almost Somali) Nicholas Kibathi (Baba twins)

Best Lead Actress in a Film

Violetta Ngina- Wamz (Baba Twins) Nyokabi Macharia- Wendo (Chaguo) Mwanatunu Imam- Mandia (Jaramandia) Marianne Nungo- Mama Koome (Last Supper) Joyce Musoke- Wlizabeth (Wise Woman)

Best Lighting Technician

Raymond & Mzamil (Jaramandia) Isaac Awene (Antisocial) Isaac Iluve-Katule (Click Click Bang) Paul Obunde (Ayaanle) Jerry Kavita (Baba Twins)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Sammy Ukavi-Gicovi (Medicineman) Ian Nyakundi-Kasisi (Click Click Bang) Brian Ogola-Kowa (Chaguo) Andrew Muthure-Muga (Bargain bride) Zubeir Mohammed-Barkhad (Gacal)

Best Special Effects

Evans Ojuka (Deviance) Key Frame Media (Click Click Bang) Khadijah Abdulqadir (The Message) Ahmed Deen, Hillary Mwangi (Ayaanle) Jeff Simintei (It Rained Again)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Amina Moha- Amina (Ayaanle) Basro Dahir- Zeinab (Gacal) Sahara Mohammed-Khadija (Zuena) Annstella Karimi-Eva (Baba Twins) Auudi Rowa-Kabi (Chaguo)

Best Director of Photography

Stanley Njogu (Gacal) Andrew Mungai (Chaguo) Abdi Shuria & Ahmed Deen (Ayaanle) Enos Olik (Antisocial) Ishmael Azeli Kenyan (Last supper)

Best Short Film

Chrismas Love-Peter Kawa It Rained Again-Nancy Wanja Last Supper-Karanja Ng’endo Undugu-Victor “Viboks” Omondi Mirror Mirror-Lucy Mwangi

Best Feature Film

Click Click Bang (Philip Karanja) Anti Social (Brian Munene Gitahi) Ayaanle (Ahmed Farah) Chaguo (Ravi Karmalker) Baba Twins (Lucy Mwangi)

Best Documentary Feature

Tales From The Pandemic (Cynthia Abdallah) Unwrapped (Sheila Gakii Kimathi) Stori Yangu (Eugene Mbugua) The Elephants of Selenkay (Feisal Malik)

Best Documentary Short

Nyumba Yu Mulogooli (Cynthia Abdalla) Black Shines Brightest Stories (Nicholas Munene Mutuma) International Women’s Day Documentary (Eugene Mbugua) Kiswahili Kitukuzwe (Omar Kibulanga) Almost Somali (Vincenzo Cavallo)

Best Original Score

Olivia Ambani (Tales from the Pandemic) David Waronja (Mwanga) Kester Wakahenya (It Rained Again) Andrew Ahuura (Ayaanle) Chabari Modest (Click Click Bang)

Best Original screenplay

Dennis Humphrey (Jaramandia) Abel Mutua (Click Click Bang) Ahmed Farah: Tariq Bihi (Ayaanle) Lawrence Murage (Baba Twins) Shelly Gitonga (Last Supper)

Best Make-Up and Hair Stylist

Melissa “Pambo by Mel’ Lesila (Click Click Bang) Fatou (Ayaanle) Florence Muthoni (Kaz) Faith Heho (Sleep) Khadija Addulqadir (Zuena)

Best Costume Designer

Eddah Wakesho (Christmas Love) Esther Maina (Jaramandia) Mercy Mwende Kabwei (Click Click Bang) Fatou (Ayaanle) Vennessa Ochieng (Chaguo)

Best Production Designer

Njuguna Nganga (Mwanga) Omar Kibulanga (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe) Isaac Njue (Ayaanle) Cyrill Achebi (Click Click Bang) Colins Mugala (Medicineman)

Best Director

Mohamed Ali (Gacal) Lawrence Murage (Baba Twins) Karanja Ng’endo (Last Supper) Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle) Vincent Mbaya (Chaguo)

Best Sound Designer

‘Krowbar’ (Click Click Bang) Andrew Ahuura (Ayaanle) Patrick Katiku (International Women’s Day Documentary) Abdallah Mohammed (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe) Mercy Adundo (Throttle Queens)

Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama

Peter Kawa- Malik Maka (County 49) Alfred Munyua- Silas (Crime And Justice) Joe Kinyua- Njoro (Njoro Wa Uba) Melvin Alusa- Kyalo (Country Queen) Jimmy Gathu-Fred Tandala (Kina)

Best TV Show

Date My Family (Kenya Newton Ngugi) Kyallo Kulture (Eugene Mbugua) Best Of (Eugene Mbugua) This Love (Eugene Mbugua) Foods Of Kenya (Eugene Mbugua)

Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama

Gathoni Mutua-Sintamei (Single Kiasi) Aisha Mwajumlah-Nimimi (Pete) Ivy Wanjiku-Sanura (Sanura) Melissa Kiplagat-Akisa (Country Queen) Sanaipei Tande-Nana (Tandala Kina)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama

James Webbo-Elijah Matata (County 49) Blessing Lung’aho-Max (Country Queen) Moses Kiema-Leftie Mwakazi (Kina) Bryan Kabugi-Titus Karani (Salem) Maqbul Mohammed-Kebo (Crime & Justice)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama

Foi Wambui-Arielle Mufasa (Salem) Jane Wambui -Jezebel (Njoro Wa Uba) Nini Wacera-Vivienne Country (Queen) Julie Brenda Nyambura-Bella Mwakazi (Kina) Nyokabi Macharia – Debra Maka (County 49)

Best TV Drama

Country Queen-Peter Obrist Kina-Appie Matere Crime & Justice Season 2-Adam Neutzsky-Wulff County 49-Brian Munene Gitahi Pete-Daudi Anguka

Best TV Advertisement

CPF TVC 2 (Brian K.Tarus) Nice And Lovely TVC (Amit Ramrakha) Acnes TVC (Amit Ramrakha) When You Smile (Nicholas Odongo) Pata Chanjo (Vierra Patrick)

Best TV Comedy

Roast House (Eugene Mbugua) Too Much Information With Ty (Tmi) (Roselidah Taabu) Varshita (Lucy Mwangi)

Best Animation

Donji Donji (Chris Wangai Njoka) Health Care Workers Appreciation (Anne Kimani) En Okumba (Joshua Omondi) Rev (Ibrahim Faruk Ali) I Am The Problem (Joshua Omondi)

Best International Award

Namuddu-Uganda Still Okay To Date?-Tanzania Malaika-Tanzania Joyce’s Dream-Tanzania Nimpende Nani?-Tanzania

Best Student Film

Cheza Nassanga (Ann) Plain Sight (Ritchy Mistri) Stinger (Bruno Tanya) Lost (Film Aid Kenya) The Weak End (Silas Brian Owiti)

Best Documentary by a Student

My Little Warrior-Audrey Restetuta Egesa Ogiek At Crossroads-Jeffither Murimi Kariuki Preparation Of “Mursik”-Wilson Yego Divine Of Elavation(Kipsigis)-Pauline Wanjiru Mwangi The Scourge (Chira)-Clinton Oguma

Best Kids Production

Preschool Kids Learning (Anne Kimani) Good Hygiene Practices (Anne Kimani) Toonaweza Tales (Eric M. Wainaina) Tochi & Jose Fire Safety Show (Darren Collins) H Is For Hand-washing (Darren Collins)

Best Viewers Choice (Feature)

Gacal-OmarHamza Ayaanle-Ahmed Farah Click Click Bang-Philip Karanja Chaguo-Ravi Karmalker Anti Social-Brian Munene Gitahi Jaramandia-Dennis Humphrey Zuena-Shirleen Wangari The Message-Jasmin Kalondu Munguti Wrong Number-David Waronja Mwanga-David Waronja

Best Viewers Choice (TV Drama)

Single Kiasi-Grace Kahaki County 49-Brian Munene Gitahi Nanyorrai (My Love)-Elphas Machia Famous-Wanjiru Kahugu Crime & Justice Season 2-Adam Neutzsky-Wulff Paa-Born To Fly-Bharat Tavares Salem-Wambui Mukundi Njoro Wa Uba-Lucy Mwangi Country Queen-Peter Obrist Kina-Appie Matere

The Best viewer’s choice categories, feature films, and TV drama will be open to the public for voting after nomination by the jury.