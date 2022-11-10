RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Masia Wambua

This year saw the number of submitted films go up to 217 compared to 149 films submitted that were submitted in 2021.

Actors, Abel Mutua, Melissa Kiplagat, Blessing Lung'aho, and Sanaipea Tande who are part of the nominees for 2022 Kalasha awards
Actors, Abel Mutua, Melissa Kiplagat, Blessing Lung'aho, and Sanaipea Tande who are part of the nominees for 2022 Kalasha awards

Scriptwriter, and producer Abel Mutua, radio personality Sanaipei Tande, and actors Blessing Lung'aho, and Melissa are some of the big names on the list of Kalasha Awards nominees released by the Kenya Film Commission.

On October 10, the Kenya Film Commission announced the 12th edition of Kalasha International Film and TV Awards Kalasha Award nominees, a list decorated by the who is who in the industry, as well as upcoming creatives.

Kalasha film and TV awards is an initiative of the Kenya Film Commission that seeks to recognise talent in different areas of the film and television industry. It further seeks to promote a vibrant local film industry through quality productions.

This year Kalasha Awards has 39 categories with an addition of 9 new categories that include, Best Regional Film, Best Documentary (Short), Best Documentary (Feature), Best Makeup and Hair Stylist, Best Costume Designer, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Best Viewer’s Choice (Feature) and Best Viewer’s Choice (TV Drama).

Actors, Abel Mutua, Melissa Kiplagat, Blessing Lung'aho, and Sanaipea Tande who are part of the nominees for 2022 Kalasha awards
Actors, Abel Mutua, Melissa Kiplagat, Blessing Lung'aho, and Sanaipea Tande who are part of the nominees for 2022 Kalasha awards Pulse Live Kenya

The nomination process took place from August 24 and October 30 and involved the review of 217 submitted films in 1,204 categories.

This year also saw the number of submitted films go up compared to 149 films submitted that were submitted in 2021.

Here is the full list of nominees in their different categories.

  1. Morris Mwangi- Kony Kiwo (Baba Twins)
  2. Elyas Muhamud-Assad (Gacal)
  3. Basil Mungai-Kev (Click Click Bang)
  4. Barkhad Abdi- Ayaanle (Ayaanle)
  5. Tim King’oo- Koome (Last Supper)
  1. Ahmed Deen & George Mugambi (Ayaanle)
  2. Patrick Katiku (International women’s day documentary)
  3. Abbas Omar (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe)
  4. Monicah Mugu (Almost Somali)
  5. Nicholas Kibathi (Baba twins)
  1. Violetta Ngina- Wamz (Baba Twins)
  2. Nyokabi Macharia- Wendo (Chaguo)
  3. Mwanatunu Imam- Mandia (Jaramandia)
  4. Marianne Nungo- Mama Koome (Last Supper)
  5. Joyce Musoke- Wlizabeth (Wise Woman)
  1. Raymond & Mzamil (Jaramandia)
  2. Isaac Awene (Antisocial)
  3. Isaac Iluve-Katule (Click Click Bang)
  4. Paul Obunde (Ayaanle)
  5. Jerry Kavita (Baba Twins)
  1. Sammy Ukavi-Gicovi (Medicineman)
  2. Ian Nyakundi-Kasisi (Click Click Bang)
  3. Brian Ogola-Kowa (Chaguo)
  4. Andrew Muthure-Muga (Bargain bride)
  5. Zubeir Mohammed-Barkhad (Gacal)
  1. Evans Ojuka (Deviance)
  2. Key Frame Media (Click Click Bang)
  3. Khadijah Abdulqadir (The Message)
  4. Ahmed Deen, Hillary Mwangi (Ayaanle)
  5. Jeff Simintei (It Rained Again)
  1. Amina Moha- Amina (Ayaanle)
  2. Basro Dahir- Zeinab (Gacal)
  3. Sahara Mohammed-Khadija (Zuena)
  4. Annstella Karimi-Eva (Baba Twins)
  5. Auudi Rowa-Kabi (Chaguo)
  1. Stanley Njogu (Gacal)
  2. Andrew Mungai (Chaguo)
  3. Abdi Shuria & Ahmed Deen (Ayaanle)
  4. Enos Olik (Antisocial)
  5. Ishmael Azeli Kenyan (Last supper)
  1. Chrismas Love-Peter Kawa
  2. It Rained Again-Nancy Wanja
  3. Last Supper-Karanja Ng’endo
  4. Undugu-Victor “Viboks” Omondi
  5. Mirror Mirror-Lucy Mwangi
  1. Click Click Bang (Philip Karanja)
  2. Anti Social (Brian Munene Gitahi)
  3. Ayaanle (Ahmed Farah)
  4. Chaguo (Ravi Karmalker)
  5. Baba Twins (Lucy Mwangi)
  1. Tales From The Pandemic (Cynthia Abdallah)
  2. Unwrapped (Sheila Gakii Kimathi)
  3. Stori Yangu (Eugene Mbugua)
  4. The Elephants of Selenkay (Feisal Malik)
  1. Nyumba Yu Mulogooli (Cynthia Abdalla)
  2. Black Shines Brightest Stories (Nicholas Munene Mutuma)
  3. International Women’s Day Documentary (Eugene Mbugua)
  4. Kiswahili Kitukuzwe (Omar Kibulanga)
  5. Almost Somali (Vincenzo Cavallo)
  1. Olivia Ambani (Tales from the Pandemic)
  2. David Waronja (Mwanga)
  3. Kester Wakahenya (It Rained Again)
  4. Andrew Ahuura (Ayaanle)
  5. Chabari Modest (Click Click Bang)
  1. Dennis Humphrey (Jaramandia)
  2. Abel Mutua (Click Click Bang)
  3. Ahmed Farah: Tariq Bihi (Ayaanle)
  4. Lawrence Murage (Baba Twins)
  5. Shelly Gitonga (Last Supper)
  1. Melissa “Pambo by Mel’ Lesila (Click Click Bang)
  2. Fatou (Ayaanle)
  3. Florence Muthoni (Kaz)
  4. Faith Heho (Sleep)
  5. Khadija Addulqadir (Zuena)
  1. Eddah Wakesho (Christmas Love)
  2. Esther Maina (Jaramandia)
  3. Mercy Mwende Kabwei (Click Click Bang)
  4. Fatou (Ayaanle)
  5. Vennessa Ochieng (Chaguo)
  1. Njuguna Nganga (Mwanga)
  2. Omar Kibulanga (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe)
  3. Isaac Njue (Ayaanle)
  4. Cyrill Achebi (Click Click Bang)
  5. Colins Mugala (Medicineman)
  1. Mohamed Ali (Gacal)
  2. Lawrence Murage (Baba Twins)
  3. Karanja Ng’endo (Last Supper)
  4. Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle)
  5. Vincent Mbaya (Chaguo)
  1. ‘Krowbar’ (Click Click Bang)
  2. Andrew Ahuura (Ayaanle)
  3. Patrick Katiku (International Women’s Day Documentary)
  4. Abdallah Mohammed (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe)
  5. Mercy Adundo (Throttle Queens)
  1. Peter Kawa- Malik Maka (County 49)
  2. Alfred Munyua- Silas (Crime And Justice) 
  3. Joe Kinyua- Njoro (Njoro Wa Uba)
  4. Melvin Alusa- Kyalo (Country Queen)
  5. Jimmy Gathu-Fred Tandala (Kina)
  1. Date My Family (Kenya Newton Ngugi)
  2. Kyallo Kulture (Eugene Mbugua)
  3. Best Of (Eugene Mbugua)
  4. This Love (Eugene Mbugua)
  5. Foods Of Kenya (Eugene Mbugua)
  1. Gathoni Mutua-Sintamei (Single Kiasi)
  2. Aisha Mwajumlah-Nimimi (Pete)
  3. Ivy Wanjiku-Sanura (Sanura)
  4. Melissa Kiplagat-Akisa (Country Queen)
  5. Sanaipei Tande-Nana (Tandala Kina)
  1. James Webbo-Elijah Matata (County 49)
  2. Blessing Lung’aho-Max (Country Queen)
  3. Moses Kiema-Leftie Mwakazi (Kina)
  4. Bryan Kabugi-Titus Karani (Salem)
  5. Maqbul Mohammed-Kebo (Crime & Justice)
  1. Foi Wambui-Arielle Mufasa (Salem)
  2. Jane Wambui -Jezebel (Njoro Wa Uba)
  3. Nini Wacera-Vivienne Country (Queen)
  4. Julie Brenda Nyambura-Bella Mwakazi (Kina)
  5. Nyokabi Macharia – Debra Maka (County 49)
  1. Country Queen-Peter Obrist
  2. Kina-Appie Matere
  3. Crime & Justice Season 2-Adam Neutzsky-Wulff
  4. County 49-Brian Munene Gitahi
  5. Pete-Daudi Anguka
  1. CPF TVC 2 (Brian K.Tarus)
  2. Nice And Lovely TVC (Amit Ramrakha)
  3. Acnes TVC (Amit Ramrakha)
  4. When You Smile (Nicholas Odongo)
  5. Pata Chanjo (Vierra Patrick)
  1. Roast House (Eugene Mbugua)
  2. Too Much Information With Ty (Tmi) (Roselidah Taabu)
  3. Varshita (Lucy Mwangi)
  1. Donji Donji (Chris Wangai Njoka)
  2. Health Care Workers Appreciation (Anne Kimani)
  3. En Okumba (Joshua Omondi)
  4. Rev (Ibrahim Faruk Ali)
  5. I Am The Problem (Joshua Omondi)
  1. Namuddu-Uganda
  2. Still Okay To Date?-Tanzania
  3. Malaika-Tanzania
  4. Joyce’s Dream-Tanzania
  5. Nimpende Nani?-Tanzania
  1. Cheza Nassanga (Ann)
  2. Plain Sight (Ritchy Mistri)
  3. Stinger (Bruno Tanya)
  4. Lost (Film Aid Kenya)
  5. The Weak End (Silas Brian Owiti)
  1. My Little Warrior-Audrey Restetuta Egesa
  2. Ogiek At Crossroads-Jeffither Murimi Kariuki
  3. Preparation Of “Mursik”-Wilson Yego
  4. Divine Of Elavation(Kipsigis)-Pauline Wanjiru Mwangi
  5. The Scourge (Chira)-Clinton Oguma
  1. Preschool Kids Learning (Anne Kimani)
  2. Good Hygiene Practices (Anne Kimani)
  3. Toonaweza Tales (Eric M. Wainaina)
  4. Tochi & Jose Fire Safety Show (Darren Collins)
  5.  H Is For Hand-washing (Darren Collins)
  1. Gacal-OmarHamza
  2. Ayaanle-Ahmed Farah
  3. Click Click Bang-Philip Karanja
  4. Chaguo-Ravi Karmalker
  5. Anti Social-Brian Munene Gitahi
  6. Jaramandia-Dennis Humphrey
  7. Zuena-Shirleen Wangari
  8. The Message-Jasmin Kalondu Munguti
  9. Wrong Number-David Waronja
  10. Mwanga-David Waronja
  1. Single Kiasi-Grace Kahaki
  2. County 49-Brian Munene Gitahi
  3. Nanyorrai (My Love)-Elphas Machia
  4. Famous-Wanjiru Kahugu
  5. Crime & Justice Season 2-Adam Neutzsky-Wulff
  6. Paa-Born To Fly-Bharat Tavares
  7. Salem-Wambui Mukundi
  8. Njoro Wa Uba-Lucy Mwangi
  9. Country Queen-Peter Obrist
  10. Kina-Appie Matere

The Best viewer’s choice categories, feature films, and TV drama will be open to the public for voting after nomination by the jury.

The jury nominated 10 nominees in each of the TV and feature film categories which will be subjected to the public for voting

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
