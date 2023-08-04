The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

Not long after, the rapper got sued for battery by the concertgoer who got hit while the item went up for sale.

TMZ reports that the mic, which was originally bought for $1000, is currently up for auction on eBay. The starting price began at $500 and had gone up to $94,900 by last night, according to Yahoo.

The flying mic was listed on the site by Scott Fisher, whose company provides audio support for most of the major nightclubs in Vegas. He told TMZ that "it was pretty easy to track down the mic after the show because the white tape across the bottom of it says, 'MAIN'".

It reportedly still works. He said the proceeds will be split between two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which caters to teens and young adults with special needs.

The rapper hurled the mic at a fan who threw iced water on her during her performance at the nightclub, and it reportedly hit two people instead of one. As a result of this, one of the women has pressed charges against her. Later on, it was revealed that the reason the concertgoer poured water on her was because the singer requested that her attendees do so. After all, the weather was scorching hot.

Although it is unknown which one of the women filed the police report against the singer, the US police said that they have started a battery investigation; with Cardi as the main suspect. Page 6 reports that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that a woman had contacted them to report a battery.

"According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard," the police said in a statement to US media.

Now, The Washington Post reports that the criminal battery investigation has been dropped and the rapper has been cleared of any potential charges related to the microphone-throwing incident.

“This case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the LVMPD said.