Michael Oyier's wife recounts their 1st meeting, marriage life & sole disagreement

Oyier was mourned as a trailblazer who will be remembered as a pioneer figure in the media field.

Michael Oyier's wife mourns him in emotional tribute

Dinah Nasimiyu Oyier, Michael's wife, eulogized him as her prince and king, recounting the story of their beautiful two-year marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She reflected on their journey together, from their initial meeting to their marriage vows.

Dinah shared that she met Michael during the challenging period of the Covid pandemic when they were neighbors in South B.

Both had emerged from difficult seasons in their lives and were seeking a new direction. Despite initial doubts, Dinah felt a spiritual connection with Michael, receiving visions that affirmed their relationship.

"I met Michael as a professional. It was during the Covid period. We were neighbours at South B. He had just come out of a wilderness moment that took some years. I had equally come out of a wilderness moment and told God that me and your son this is not what we want to explore in our lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first time I met him in person was in October. I thought I was going as a therapist. He laid down his struggles and I didnt think he was fit for my husband. But God kept giving me visions every time I prayed for him," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Michael Oyier's dating life & marriage

Their courtship was unconventional, with Michael requesting to be called "Michael" instead of terms of endearment like babe or sweetheart.

Despite her reservations, Dinah embraced this distinction and lovingly referred to him as 'my Michael.'

ADVERTISEMENT

"After some time he asked me to be his girlfriend. He said I should not call him Mike, babe, sweetheart, or honey. While dating I called him my Michael," she said.

After three months of dating, Michael surprised Dinah by proposing and setting a wedding date for May.

Despite her initial concerns about the speed of their relationship, Dinah embraced their union wholeheartedly. Their marriage was characterized by mutual respect, love, and admiration.

"After three months he called me and was like I'm marrying you in May, you chose the date. From there he wanted to move with speed. I didn't understand why back then he had only two years to enjoy his marriage.

"So we got married. He was an amazing husband. He was very proud to be a husband. And he always called me my wife. He had a presence that could not be ignored. When were not in the same place I would miss him terribly to the point that I became dysfunctional at work," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Dinah Oyier remembers cherished moments with her husband

Dinah fondly remembered Michael as an amazing husband who took pride in their relationship.

His presence was magnetic, and their separation would leave her longing for his companionship.

Despite their deep connection, their only disagreement arose over a minor issue, highlighting the strength of their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was so special that the fight I ever had with Michael was when I fueled the car. That's the only time he called me 'woman'. He was like woman, you need to understand that you are married, and am not asking for your help.

"I have no regrets or unfinished business with my husband. I can't look back and say I wish I did. His conversations were very holistic and complete. I love Michael very much," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lessons Dinah Oyier learned in her marriage with Michael Oyier

Marriage was a spiritual journey for Dinah, teaching her the importance of submission and selflessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reflected on the completeness of their conversations and the holistic approach Michael brought to their relationship.

While Michael's passing left unanswered questions and profound sadness, Dinah expressed gratitude for their time together and the completeness of their bond.

She cherished every moment with him and regarded him as royalty in her life.

In closing, Dinah honoured Michael's memory, describing him as a king and prince who treated her like a princess.

"Michael, my lord, my husband in so many ways he was a king, a prince and he treated me like a princess. I did not have to worry about him as a father," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT