The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Kendi Kinyua aka Makena has announced Pregnancy with cute Baby Bump photos, as she looks forward to welcoming a new born baby into her family.

On Wednesday, Makena put up a photos rocking different outfits with her hands on her bulging tummy, confirming that soon she will be a mother.

In one of the photos, her boyfriend could be seen kissing her bulging tummy.

TRHK’s actress Makena captures her pregnancy with this exquisite photos

“My tiny miracle... I can't wait to hold you in my arms... I can't wait to see you... I'll never forget this very special time in life that I carried you... It's my prayer that we raise you right.

#Umama ❤🖤 #blessed😇 📸 @mabashy_studios” reads Makena’s caption.

She added “Eti mlisema ukiona dem amepotea shosho media amefanya nini?

I've been busy, habari zenu 😁 ndio hii chai, kujeni na maandazi 😂”

Makena is among Kenyan actresses who got their big break through “The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK)” that used to air on KTN Home and later shifted to NTV. She joined the TRHK crew back in 2014 and just the other day she took her fans down the memory lane.

“11th March 2014, Tulikua tuna shoot pilot ya TRHK... This was my first day on set ( ya TRHK). Little did I know vile ita change life yangu. Nakumbuka @abelmutua alinipigia while I was preparing to go to class pale KU. Siku regret ku skive hiyo daro 😊” shared Makena.