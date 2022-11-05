RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Masia Wambua

The couple are expecting their first child together.

Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery
Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery

YouTuber and entrepreneur Thee Pluto has sent a message to his fiancée Felicity Shiru expressing his love towards her as she heads for the delivery ward.

Recommended articles

The content creator and his wife are expecting a baby girl according to the gender reveal party they had on September 25 which was open to all friends from both sides of the family.

Thee Pluto recognised Shiru as his superhero, a powerful person and a lady who he admires every single day even as the clock ticks towards the delivery day.

"The clock is ticking. Let me begin this by simply saying that to me, you are a superhero. A strong and powerful person for whom my admiration and love grow every single day. You’ve never looked more beautiful," he said.

Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery
Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Thee Pluto and fiancé reveal baby's gender in beautiful baby shower [ Video]

Pluto expressed his worries on a variety of issues ranging from, the baby not liking him, stuffing up, and feeding the newborn together with the mother as well as a change of the dynamic bond the two have enjoyed.

"Part of me is terrified about what is to come. I worry about the baby not liking me, or about stuffing up and not being able to help with the feeds properly. That they might make you upset or somehow change the incredible dynamic that we have always had," he added.

Despite the fears, Pluto said that Shiru had shown courage all along the pregnancy and that she will be fine at the end of it all.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto
Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

"But every time I have these freakouts I just look at you and remember how you’ve handled everything that’s come your way and I know that not only will we be fine, but that we’ll be great. Because no matter what happens, this baby will be half of you and half of me. Mostly, I want to take this moment to say one thing above anything else, thank you, love," he added.

Thee Pluto and Felicity announced they were expecting their first child in late August after rumors got rife of her being expectant forcing the couple to come clear on the pregnancy that had been kept under wraps.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Double blessing for Diana Marua days after welcoming baby Malaika

Double blessing for Diana Marua days after welcoming baby Malaika

Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online