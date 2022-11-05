Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

The content creator and his wife are expecting a baby girl according to the gender reveal party they had on September 25 which was open to all friends from both sides of the family.

Thee Pluto recognised Shiru as his superhero, a powerful person and a lady who he admires every single day even as the clock ticks towards the delivery day.

"The clock is ticking. Let me begin this by simply saying that to me, you are a superhero. A strong and powerful person for whom my admiration and love grow every single day. You’ve never looked more beautiful," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pluto expressed his worries on a variety of issues ranging from, the baby not liking him, stuffing up, and feeding the newborn together with the mother as well as a change of the dynamic bond the two have enjoyed.

"Part of me is terrified about what is to come. I worry about the baby not liking me, or about stuffing up and not being able to help with the feeds properly. That they might make you upset or somehow change the incredible dynamic that we have always had," he added.

Despite the fears, Pluto said that Shiru had shown courage all along the pregnancy and that she will be fine at the end of it all.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

"But every time I have these freakouts I just look at you and remember how you’ve handled everything that’s come your way and I know that not only will we be fine, but that we’ll be great. Because no matter what happens, this baby will be half of you and half of me. Mostly, I want to take this moment to say one thing above anything else, thank you, love," he added.