RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Masia Wambua

Pluto and his girlfriend Felicity became new parents recently after the birth of Zoey on November 4

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto

Digital content creator Thee Pluto has revealed the second name of his newborn daughter Zoey as well as his rate card.

Recommended articles

Thee Pluto and his fiancé welcomed their newborn baby in the morning of November 4 and the young couple could not hide their joy of being called parents.

The new father in a Q&A session with his fans revealed the second name of their daughter after a fan asked to know the same to which he replied, "Zoey Muthoni Ndegwa alias Zoey Pluto,". Pluto had only introduced his daughter as Zoey Pluto prior to revealing the second name.

Pluto who has also introduced himself as an entrepreneur and a partner in a real estate company also revealed what he does in his free time in response to a fan who wanted to know what he does during his free time.

Thee Pluto and his friends Delon and MC Manu
Thee Pluto and his friends Delon and MC Manu Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

"For now am using my free time to teach crypto trading but at a fee. One physical meeting and zoom follow-ups for a fee ranging between Sh 15,000 and 25,000," he said.

Pluto has also made it public that he does not pay much attention to critics saying he has brothers to laugh with.

"I do not pay much attention to them. I have brothers to laugh with," he said in response to a fan who wanted to know how he feels about the people who constantly criticise him and whether it affects him.

Thee Pluto and his newborn baby Zoey
Thee Pluto and his newborn baby Zoey Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

He also revealed his rate card for those who would want him to advertise their businesses on his Instagram stories saying it is only Sh 1,500 which can be sent to his DMs.

The father of one has a song dedicated to his daughter which he has done with Tanzanian Wyse but he is yet to release the video.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications