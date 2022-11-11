Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Thee Pluto and his fiancé welcomed their newborn baby in the morning of November 4 and the young couple could not hide their joy of being called parents.

The new father in a Q&A session with his fans revealed the second name of their daughter after a fan asked to know the same to which he replied, "Zoey Muthoni Ndegwa alias Zoey Pluto,". Pluto had only introduced his daughter as Zoey Pluto prior to revealing the second name.

Pluto who has also introduced himself as an entrepreneur and a partner in a real estate company also revealed what he does in his free time in response to a fan who wanted to know what he does during his free time.

"For now am using my free time to teach crypto trading but at a fee. One physical meeting and zoom follow-ups for a fee ranging between Sh 15,000 and 25,000," he said.

Pluto has also made it public that he does not pay much attention to critics saying he has brothers to laugh with.

"I do not pay much attention to them. I have brothers to laugh with," he said in response to a fan who wanted to know how he feels about the people who constantly criticise him and whether it affects him.

He also revealed his rate card for those who would want him to advertise their businesses on his Instagram stories saying it is only Sh 1,500 which can be sent to his DMs.