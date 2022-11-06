Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

Taking to his Instagram, Pluto shared a photo holding his bundle of joy with a beautiful message he crafted in Swahili.

In his message, Pluto said he has achieved his dream of becoming a parent and the coming of his daughter has earned him respect.

“Nimetimiza ndoto zangu kwa kumpata mwanangu. Karibu duniani mtoto wangu @zoey_pluto Umenibadilishia jina nikawa mzazi na ukanipa heshima. Nakuombea Maisha mema. My true love ❤️,” Pluto wrote.

The message was followed by messages of congratulations from friends and fans :

Thee Pluto welcomes newborn Pulse Live Kenya

djmokenya 👏👏👏 congrats bro 👏👏👏Jana was nice to see you .

Kanyoye na makai mothe meri Kabisa

mungai_eve Congratulations baba mso❤️❤️❤️

mombasa_.clout Congratulations mzeee 😂sahiii ww ni baba broooo blessed life to

miss_mitchy_wendy Congratulations baba Zoey may God guide you and and bless the family

mirriam.kamau.509 Congratulations 🎊🎊👏👏👏👏may she grow up being loved by GOD and man

Pluto has already created an Instagram account for her daughter. Before heading for the delivery room, Pluto penned a beautiful message to her bae.

Thee Pluto recognised Shiru as his superhero, a powerful person and a lady who he admires every single day even as the clock ticks towards the delivery day.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

"The clock is ticking. Let me begin this by simply saying that to me, you are a superhero. A strong and powerful person for whom my admiration and love grow every single day. You’ve never looked more beautiful," he said.

Pluto expressed his worries on a variety of issues ranging from, the baby not liking him, stuffing up, and feeding the newborn together with the mother as well as a change of the dynamic bond the two have enjoyed.