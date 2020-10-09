Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has penned down a hearty message to her two young daughters, stating that there’s more they can get in life, and not just attention from men.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mbuvi promised to always love her daughters, reminding them that they were born queens, and that there is nothing they cannot achieve in this life.

Saumu went on to say that she will teach them the things she learnt when she was older and that she will not put her mistakes on them.

There’s more to life than Male attention – Saumu Mbuvi as she pens down hearty message to daughters

Saumu Mbuvi prayed for God’s protection and guidance on her two daughters, as they grow old.

"To my dear beautiful daughters

First I wanna thank you for giving my life a special purpose ..I love you two beyond measures. ...I want you to know you were born queens , there is nothing in this life you can’t achieve as long as you stay focused ...Always keep in mind there is more to life than just a male attention...I will always be here for you mostly to teach you the things I learnt late ..I will never write my mistakes on you but I will always want you to know that mummy’s love will always be here to guide you but for now you are mummy’s queen-lets ... May the Good Lord protect you and guide you two and guide you for me.. I think it’s about time I take back my power. i was born a Queen and My Father is a KING PERIOD🧿❤️ @jaysbubble thank you there so much I learnt from you,” wrote Ms Saumu.

