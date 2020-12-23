Diana Marua wife to singer Kevin Bahati is out here making rare confessions to her husband as he turns 28 years old.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua confessed that before meeting Bahati she was a party animal who used to get wasted every night with no growth and memories to share.

She went on to mention that after becoming an item, her life changed for the better and she found a new purpose to life.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

Party Animal

“Thank you God for this Man that you brought in my Life 🙏

Before I met you, my life was... Well, okay, ish ish. I was living life as it came. Party after Party was my lifestyle, bragging about how "we" turnt up, how "we" got wasted, planning for the next turn up while still on one... That was the life. No growth, no good memories to share.

After I met you, my life changed... For the Best. You made me see there's a purpose to life, we are here for a reason, we live to leave a mark in the world. I don't know where to begin, you have taught me a lot about being Strong, about perseverance, about giving and above all, living in God's purpose” reads part of Diana Marua’s post.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

Unconditional Love

The mother of two also pointed out that there is no her without Bahati and her life keeps on transforming due to his unconditional love.

“Allow me to express myself to you in my next couple of posts. For now, just know that there's no me without you, I envision all the days of my life spent with you. My life has transformed, the staircase keeps going up and it's all because of your Unconditional love, respect and the God you keep preaching to me.

Thank you for keeping me on toes, for pushing me harder than I thought I could and for being a responsible Head of our home. You have done soo much for us and for the world. Today, I just want to Celebrate you and let you know that THERE IS NO ME WITHOUT YOU!

May God Keep us for each Other and May He give us the Grace to continue to inspire and leave a mark in this world. I HONOUR YOU MY KING @BAHATIKENYA” wrote Diana Marua.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

Bahati's response

Upon seeing the sweet words from his wife, Bahati replied; “Thank You My Wife... For this far May God Receive the Glory.. We are Because HE IS.. I Promise to always be here for you and I will Love You as Christ Loves the Church❤️”.

